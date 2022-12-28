This weekend begins in 2022 and ends in 2023 and there’s plenty to do in Pittsburgh in between, especially when it comes to ushering in the New Year. Produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this year’s First Night festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday with Pyrotecnico Fireworks. There will also be fireworks when the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2023. The six hours in between will be filled with free celebratory entertainment including live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, children’s activities and a parade. The parade, featuring giant puppets, begins at 8 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and makes its way along Penn Avenue before taking a right turn onto Stanwix Street.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO