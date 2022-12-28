Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the Country
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearance
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joe Reece's 18 points lead Duquesne past Rhode Island
Duquesne’s Atlantic 10 home opener on New Year’s Eve brought out a second layer of hoops fans to The Bluff as the Dukes played host to their largest home crowd of the season Saturday afternoon at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. And, while there were some anxious moments, the Dukes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County’s top 10 sports stories of 2022
There were thrilling wins. There were gut-wrenching losses. Records were set and broken. The 2022 local sports year had breakthrough moments and dominating performances, first-time champions, veteran leaders and next-level talent. Teams and individuals left their mark in a tapestry of memories. Here are the top 10 local sports stories...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Understand sports gambling before placing your bets
The game’s final seconds ticking away, the team is driving down the field, and you’re hoping they get in the endzone. After all, you got a couple dollars riding on their success. The days of solely rooting on a team through fandom, loyalty, hatred or other emotions are...
'Cincinnati Chili Bowl': Cincinnati exploring possibility of a new bowl game
According to a press release, discussions with conferences are underway for a new college football bowl game at TQL Stadium. If the event is approved, it would air exclusively on the CW Network.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brentwood’s Kevin Kissel retires after 40 years on sideline
Kevin Kissel is considered a Brentwood institution, particularly in the high school football program. Kissel, 66, has been coaching football for 40 years, or much more than half his life. After working 14 seasons as an assistant (from 1983-96), Kissel has been the Spartans’ head coach for the past 26...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield girls basketball team gets tourney win vs. Seton LaSalle
Halftime adjustments do not have to be complicated. They don’t even have to be schematic. In Hempfield’s case Thursday night, they were simple: relax and move to open spots. “We were up eight, but we were missing layups and foul shots and playing rushed,” Lady Spartans coach Tom...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 29, 2022: Zion Moore, Quinton Martin lead Belle Vernon to tournament title
Zion Moore scored 31 points to lead Belle Vernon to an 87-68 victory over. in a matchup of Section 3-4A rivals in the championship game of the Charleroi holiday tournament Thursday night. Quinton Martin added 23 points, Alonzo Wade had 11 and Trevor Kovatch 10 for Belle Vernon (4-4). Ty...
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
Book Richardson, Xavier's Sean Miller end silence, start 'new chapter'
After he completed his postgame radio interview, Sean Miller embraced Book Richardson. "He said, 'I love you,' and I said, 'I know,'" Richardson said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park girls basketball team beats short-handed Plum
Bethel Park came into Latrobe’s two-day holiday girls basketball tournament having won just once in its first seven games. The Black Hawks came away with a pair of victories to stretch their winning streak to three after the latest success Thursday, a 41-36 decision over short-handed Plum. The Mustangs,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
This weekend begins in 2022 and ends in 2023 and there’s plenty to do in Pittsburgh in between, especially when it comes to ushering in the New Year. Produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, this year’s First Night festivities get underway at 6 p.m. Saturday with Pyrotecnico Fireworks. There will also be fireworks when the clock strikes midnight to usher in 2023. The six hours in between will be filled with free celebratory entertainment including live music, dance, theater, visual arts, comedy, magic, children’s activities and a parade. The parade, featuring giant puppets, begins at 8 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and makes its way along Penn Avenue before taking a right turn onto Stanwix Street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Memorial gathering held to commemorate 50th anniversary of Roberto Clemente's death
A memorial gathering was held at the Roberto Clemente statue outside PNC Park on Saturday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his death. Roberto Clemente Jr., his wife, Kailee, and their children, Roberto III, and Leo, along with family, friends and fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates legend, gathered at the statue to place flowers and photos. Candles were planned to be lit around the statue in the evening.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center moving to Trotwood
After functioning without a brick-and-mortar location for more than three years, Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame & Exhibition Center has found a new home in Trotwood at the site of the former Salem Mall. The multipurpose facility is a major part of the Sears Redevelopment Project in partnership with the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation (CIC).
earnthenecklace.com
Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. state system universities try to rein in student costs to reverse enrollment losses
The promise of a new $90 million science hall, suite-style dorms and a scenic oak grove aren’t bad selling points for a public university. But these days, Indiana University of Pennsylvania can trumpet something else that might have seemed unlikely not long ago: It’s noticeably less expensive. The...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
