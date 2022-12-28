Read full article on original website
Related
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey
KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Elite Daily
Let's Unpack All The Drama From Ginny & Georgia Season 1
If it's been a while since your last rewatch, you've come to the right place. At first glance, Ginny & Georgia might seem like a sweet and simple mother-daughter story. But dive in and you’ll find a lot of dark mystery woven into the plot of the show. As the Season 2 premiere approaches, it’s time for a Ginny & Georgia Season 1 recap of all the drama.
Elite Daily
Jason Derulo Apparently Thinks He Made TikTok Popular
TikTok is a pop cultural mainstay. There’s a new viral trend and song taking over the platform every week, and that catchy strategy keeps users on an endless scroll. For your TikTok obsession, you might have to thank Jason Derulo — heavy emphasis on might. Recently, the singer credited himself for transforming TikTok into the influential app it is today.
Ciara Looks Out Of This World In Silver Jumpsuit Performing On New Years Eve 2023 With Ryan Seacrest
After five consecutive years co-hosting New Year’s Eve festivities from Los Angeles, Ciara returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for the 2023 show from Disneyland! Yes, the superstar, multi platinum-selling artist will be the first host ever to ring in the new year from Mickey’s playground — and did she look incredible while doing it in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle!
Elite Daily
Georgina Sparks Is Back & More Unhinged Than Ever
Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 6. Gossip Girl fans got a blast from the past midway through Season 2 of HBO Max’s reboot series. After a number of little references, the show finally pulled the trigger on its first major Gossip Girl star reprising their role, and there couldn’t have been a more chaotic option. In true Georgina Sparks fashion, the queen of schemes brought a dramatic plot twist with her that shook up the Gossip Girl world once again, and this time, she’s even scarier than ever before.
How to make new friends — and feel closer to old ones — in 2023
Here are tips on making new friends as an adult
Elite Daily
12 New Year's Eve 2022 Memes To Laugh Your Way Into Next Year
Everyone knows time basically stands still the week after Christmas, but as soon as the New Year’s Eve hits, it’s all about the countdown. Even if you prefer to keep your NYE celebrations low-key, you can always count on the end-of-year holiday to close out the year with some seriously relatable (and hilarious) memes. Whether you’re spending NYE at home or braving the crowds to watch the ball drop in NYC, these 12 New Year’s Eve memes will have you laughing your way into 2023.
Elite Daily
Should You Eat 12 Grapes Under The Table On NYE? TikTok’s Convinced
New Year’s Eve is a holiday full of expectations — including kissing someone when the clock strikes midnight. If you don’t have anyone to kiss, that moment might feel more uncomfortable than romantic. To welcome the new year with more positive energy, TikTok suggests incorporating a Spanish tradition into your New Year’s Eve plans. This manifestation technique is simple: Eat 12 grapes (representing the 12 months of the year) under the table, thinking about your intention with each one. Finish your grapes by 12:01 a.m. to claim good luck for the following year. Oh, and wear a pair of red underwear for an extra dose of romance.
Elite Daily
Bella Hadid’s Leg Workout Takes Only 15 Minutes
So, my workout... my workout is Bella Hadid’s. “Work hard, play hard” is the mantra Bella Hadid lives by, and working hard is definitely something she’s known for. When she’s not walking the runway or celebrating her Erewhon smoothie collab, Hadid schedules time in the gym, and TikTok has found her go-to leg workout routine.
Elite Daily
Ian Somerhalder And Paul Wesley Are Still Blood Brothers
When it comes to celebrity friendships that have stood the test of time, there’s no pairing that’s as bloody good as Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s — emphasis on bloody. The actors first met on the set of The Vampire Diaries in 2009, playing nearly 200-year-old bloodsucking siblings Damon and Stefan Salvatore, respectively. Though it’s been six years since the finale of the CW series aired, the duo still find ways to cement their brotherly bond, whether it be through their shared love of cigars or a glass of bourbon. And it all comes back to the show that brought them together in the first place.
Comments / 0