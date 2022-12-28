A new video of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray drifting through snow has surfaced online thanks to Corvette Nut on YouTube. Back in April, a promotional video of the hybrid sports car was released, showing the 2024 E-Ray exploiting its all-wheel drive system to perform some lurid slides on ice. Since then, we've seen test vehicles on the Nurburgring and even been given a sneak preview of the customization options coming to the car. But while the original ice drifting video was shared by Chevrolet's official YouTube channel and the configurator was leaked on the automaker's website, this new video comes from a third party. Why?

3 DAYS AGO