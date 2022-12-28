Read full article on original website
Related
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Concept Car Catches Fire At China's 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show
A concept vehicle built by IAT Automobile that's on display at the 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show in China has reportedly caught on fire at the manufacturer's booth. Some footage taken from a distance clearly shows the high flames and heavy smoke as fire crews doused the small vehicle. A journalist...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
A $140,000 car can fly you over traffic jams in the city
Stuck in a traffic jam? A simple flick of a button could unwrap a rotor assembly that can take your car airborne and land on a less busy patch of road to continue your journey again. If this sounds like a scene from a science-fiction movie, then you haven't heard about the Chinese flying car firm, Aeroht, which plans to take such a car into production by 2025, Bloomberg reported.
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit
It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
5 ways to earn passive income
There are lots of ways to create passive income, but you should be prepared to do some work upfront. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Passive income is a source of extra cash you can earn with minimal ongoing effort. While earning money this way requires some upfront setup (and sometimes, a monetary investment as well), once you have a side business or source established, you can bring in consistent money month after month.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
UPDATE: Somebody Trolled Bentley By Trademarking 'Flying Spur' Under Rolls-Royce's Name
UPDATE 12/29: Rolls-Royce has confirmed to CarBuzz that it is not responsible for the patent filing and has no affiliation with the lawyers responsible for the filing. While able to laugh at it, the brand has the utmost respect for fellow British automaker, Bentley. This story has been updated to reflect this new information.
This C6 Corvette Z06 Is Ultra-Rare And Illegal To Drive On The Street
The new Corvette Z06 is admittedly pretty neat. There's not much to complain about with a massive flat-plane V8 behind your head. But soon, a lot more people will have them. This Z06 (pictured here), however, is truly rare. It's a C6 generation and the first one that GM ever made. Because of that, it's arguably the most special Z06 made in the last 15 years.
Dutch Company Transforms Tesla Model 3 Into The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Hearse
Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit, a Dutch company, specializing in custom-building hearses, is officially building funeral coaches based on the Tesla Model 3. One doesn't usually associate the compact American EV with funeral duty, but it makes sense if you think about it. The eerily quiet electric motor setup is well-suited to the solemn mood and allows for measured and dignified acceleration thanks to all that instant torque.
11 amazing Earth discoveries from 2022
Earth has been thoroughly explored, yet is still teeming with secrets. In 2022, scientists unearthed several of them.
Kiska APG-1 Is A Lancia Stratos-Inspired Mid-Engined Sports Car With RS3 Power
Kiska, which calls itself a speculative car brand, has unveiled the final styling of its APG-1 - a mid-engined sports car inspired by the Lancia Stratos. You might not have heard of Kiska or the APG-1 before, but it has close ties to the KTM X-Bow GTX racer, as Kiska is the company responsible for the X-Bow's design. The X-Bow GTX is powered by an Audi RS3-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-pot that produces roughly 600 horsepower and weighs just 2,200 pounds. KTM also produces the road-legal version with the power turned down to 493 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque. That's the basis of the APG-1.
Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath
It's a real bloodbath -- one that tech has probably not seen since the internet bubble burst in 2000. This disaster can be measured by different parameters. One set is the individual fortunes at stake. At the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, the rankings of the world's...
China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts
SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.
Elon Musk's Rumored Successor Steps Down From Tesla Legal Representative Role
Rumors surrounding the appointment of Tom Zhu as Tesla's new CEO have stirred up once again, with CNEVPost in China reporting he has stepped down from his role as legal representative for Tesla Shanghai. Zhu has been succeeded by Wang Hao but still retains his role as chairman of the...
Elon Musk Tells Tesla Employees "Don't Be Too Bothered" By Stock Price
Tesla's stock price hit a two-year low this week, but company CEO Elon Musk doesn't seem too concerned according to an email that went out to employees and was obtained by Sky News. "Btw, don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that," Musk said. "Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!"
Watch The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Drift In Unreleased Teaser Video
A new video of the upcoming Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray drifting through snow has surfaced online thanks to Corvette Nut on YouTube. Back in April, a promotional video of the hybrid sports car was released, showing the 2024 E-Ray exploiting its all-wheel drive system to perform some lurid slides on ice. Since then, we've seen test vehicles on the Nurburgring and even been given a sneak preview of the customization options coming to the car. But while the original ice drifting video was shared by Chevrolet's official YouTube channel and the configurator was leaked on the automaker's website, this new video comes from a third party. Why?
2022 Acura TLX Recalled Because A Robot Damaged The Tires
The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 19 examples of the 2022 Acura TLX luxury sport sedan due to potentially defective tires. This does not affect any updated 2023 model year examples. Per the NHTSA bulletin, the tire manufacturer and supplier, Bridgestone Americas Tire...
Suzuki To Show 5-Door Jimny And Electric SUV In January
Currently, the world of electric off-roaders is pretty upmarket. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T define the segment, but cheap and cheerful Suzuki may be changing that. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV at the India Auto Expo next month. For...
Toyota US Doubles Down On Carbon Neutrality Environmental Goals With New Report
As Toyota works toward achieving its Environmental Challenge 2050 goals, the North American subsidiary has launched a new website to better highlight how it hopes to implement sustainability across the board. The launch of the new environmental sustainability website coincides with the release of Toyota's 2022 North American Environmental Report,...
CarBuzz.com
65K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0