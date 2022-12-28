ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief Commercial Officer of Southwest Airlines Apologizes; Offers Reimbursement For Reasonable Expenses

The chief commercial officer of Southwest Airlines apologizes in response to the airline currently suffering a meltdown of its operations throughout its system as a result of both the lingering effects of the winter storms and problems with connecting members of flight crews to their schedules, as that issue resulted in difficulty for employees of the airline to access crew scheduling services and get reassignments — and the airline is now offering to customers free changes of flights and reimbursement for reasonable expenses.
Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)

For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
ALASKA STATE
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 178

The wallop of winter weather since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 had wreaked havoc and caused so much chaos on travel in general in much of the United States and Canada — to the point where greater than 15,000 flights had been canceled and thousands more flights delayed — that it led to the issuance of a rare travel advisory from Allegiant Air.
Hotel Indigo Nashville Review: Great Lobby Bar but dated rooms

NASHVILLE, TN
NASHVILLE, TN
REVIEW 2022: A year of evolving change, with much more to come

As we head to the end of 2022, it’s time for me to look back at the year and review some of the things that happened, as well as postulate what might happen in 2023. As restrictions have loosened, the passenger experience has been slowly recovering to pre-pandemic levels. This can be seen even in long-haul economy class, however much the rise of buy-on-board continues to invade the short-haul cabin.
How Much Money Did I Make from Bank Account Bonuses in 2022?

Good evening everyone, happy New Year’s Eve! Doctor of Credit has a Best Bank Account Bonuses page that he keeps up to date with the best offers each month. In that master post, he links to individual bank account bonuses with helpful information regarding the bonus details, how to avoid monthly fees, when to close the account, how often you can open a new account, and much more. For the last 8 years, I have been opening new checking accounts, savings accounts, brokerage accounts, and cash management accounts for the new member bonuses. At the end of each year, I share my results on the blog. Over the last 8 years, I have made over $20,000 in bank account bonuses. You will receive 1099-INT tax forms every year, so you have to pay taxes on the bank account bonuses, but sometimes you can fund the opening deposit with a credit card and earn miles, points, or cash back. If you are lucky, you can meet a minimum spending requirement by funding a new checking account or reach a high spending target to earn more rewards. Here are my results from the last 8 years with links to corresponding yearly summaries:
Can You To Go To The Bathroom When The “Fasten Seat Belt” Sign Is On?

One time when Joe and I were flying from JFK to MCO, we couldn’t help but hear the conversation in the row directly in front of us. We had hit a pocket of turbulence so the “fasten seat belts” sign was on. But one of our fellow passengers apparently “had to go,” so she asked the flight attendant if she was allowed to get up to use the toilet.
Don’t Get Caught With Hummus In Your Carry-On

Do you travel with only carry-on luggage? If you do, I congratulate you. I don’t, but I’m heading in that direction. That means learning about the pitfalls of packing lessor-known forbidden items in my carry-on bag. What can’t and can I bring in carry-on luggage is a question I ask myself each time I pack. The carry-on luggage rules change, so it’s important to stay current.
