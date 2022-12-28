Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New Jersey Globe
Williams, Figueroa Kettenburg certified as Trenton winners, will take office on Sunday
Jennifer Williams and Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg will be sworn in as members of the Trenton City Council on Sunday after winning the December 13 non-partisan municipal runoff election. City Clerk Brandon Garcia certified the election results today. They will join East Ward Councilman Joseph Harrison and West Ward Councilwoman-elect Teska...
Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers
Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
Another unhappy New Year for family of man fatally shot by Newark officer
It will be two years ago Sunday that Carl Dorsey III was fatally shot by a Newark police detective in a chaotic scene captured on a black-and-white surveillance video, and this New Year’s Day promises to be another unhappy one for the family of the 39-year-old truck driver and father of three.
insidernj.com
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman
Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
New Jersey Globe
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
New Jersey Globe
Sampson wants Waterfront Commission to reconsider pulling of his port crane operator license
A New Jersey state assemblyman stripped of his crane operator license for not showing up for work wants the bi-state panel that regulates the Port of Bayonne to reconsider their decision. The Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey voted on December 21 to pull the license of freshman...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sources: Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Jabbour frontrunner to be next council president
Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Emily Jabbour is the frontrunner to be the council president in 2023, sources familiar with the situation told HCV. Jabbour, who was elected as part of then-Councilman-at-Large Ravi Bhalla’s ticket in 2017 and was then re-elected last year, served as the council vice president this year while 3rd Ward Councilman Mike Russo served as council president.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas
A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
New Jersey Globe
Citing vacation schedules, Attorney General seeks delay of Mendham election challenge
The attorney general’s office is testing whether a Morris County judge’s aggressive, no-extensions deadline in the Mendham election contest trial is fungible by failing to meet a deadline. Last week, Superior Court Judge Stuart Minkowitz set a January 19 trial date in a bid by a Republican township...
njurbannews.com
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts
Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies
Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
Man Killed In West New York
A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was killed this week in West New York, authorities said.Jose Cepeda was found on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was pronounc…
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still Missing
Patrick Kennedy Alford Jr.Photo byThe Charley Project. On December 26, 2009, Jennifer Rodriquez lost custody of her three children after she was arrested on theft charges and admission of drug use, reports the NY Daily News.
Five Shot In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)
Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports. Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions. This is...
cityandstateny.com
Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts
Assembly Member Emily Gallagher represents a district with a significant Hasidic Jewish population, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Gallagher is a Democrat, but she also runs on the Working Families Party line in Assembly District 50, and earned progressive endorsements, from the likes of the Democratic Socialists of America and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on her way to an unopposed victory in the Nov. 8 general.
