Bayonne, NJ

Englewood Cliffs Swears In New Police Officers

Two new Englewood police officers begin attending the Bergen County law enforcement academy in January.Police Officers Christopher Corra and Matthew Maretic were sworn in earlier this month by Municipal Court Judge Carolina Calderon. Corra, a Washington Township resident, was previously a dispatcher with the Ho-Ho-Kus Police Department. Maretic, of Closter,...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Orange Mourns the Loss of Former Councilman

Former Orange At-Large Councilman Donald Page has died. Mr. Page defined himself as a local anti-establishment personage who bucked Mayor Mims Hackett and challenged Dick Codey in an unsuccessful 2001 Democratic Primary candidacy for state senate. In 2008, after Hackett imploded on corruption charges, Mr. Page undertook a run for...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff

Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
TRENTON, NJ
Sources: Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Jabbour frontrunner to be next council president

Hoboken Councilwoman-at-Large Emily Jabbour is the frontrunner to be the council president in 2023, sources familiar with the situation told HCV. Jabbour, who was elected as part of then-Councilman-at-Large Ravi Bhalla’s ticket in 2017 and was then re-elected last year, served as the council vice president this year while 3rd Ward Councilman Mike Russo served as council president.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office honors Lt. Susan Johnson upon retirement

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service and expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Johnson’s last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested for fatal shooting on Christmas

A Jersey City man has been arrested for a fatal shooting on Christmas that claimed the life of a 46-year-old man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Eddie Webb, 43, of Jersey City, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Husband and wife lead rival of NJ school Districts

Roberta and Alvin Freeman have spent years in school together. The couple met as teachers in Long Branch, went to Kean University together to earn their master’s and doctorate degrees in education, and now both serve as school superintendents – in neighboring towns. Roberta Freeman, ’04 M.A., ’17...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
Hoboken and Jersey City among 5 in N.J. to receive perfect scores for LGBTQ+ policies

Hoboken and Jersey City are among five municipalities to receive perfect scores for their LGBTQ+ policies from the Human Rights Campaign. “We applaud so many local leaders for the progress we have seen. However, it is increasingly critical that municipal and city leaders address the many hurdles that have yet to be overcome as we fight to uphold the safety and dignity our LGBTQ+ community deserves,” HRC Foundation President Kelley Robinson said on their website.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Man Killed In West New York

A 36-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a 34-year-old man was killed this week in West New York, authorities said.Jose Cepeda was found on 60th Street and JFK Boulevard East around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.He was pronounc…
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Five Shot In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

Five people were shot in separate incidents Thursday, Dec. 29 in Jersey City, according to sources and preliminary reports. Gunfire rang out both on Van Nostrand Avenue and Virginia and Bernius Court between 9:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The victims showed up at local hospitals in various conditions. This is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Votes for Lee Zeldin outnumbered registered Republicans in most New York City Assembly districts

