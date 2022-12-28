Read full article on original website
Nancy Chavez
3d ago
He will be very missed. I hope his health issues get better soon. It's so sad when untruths are spread. I wish him well and hope that he might return at some point.
4
BET
‘General Hospital’ Star Sonya Eddy’s Cause of Death Revealed
The cause of death of actress Sonya Eddy, who starred in ABC's General Hospital, was officially revealed after news broke on Monday (Dec. 19) that she had passed away. According to the Los Angeles Times, Eddy's producing partner and friend, Tyler Ford, confirmed that the veteran actress had died of an infection after a nonemergency surgery at Providence St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.
Who Is Leaving ‘General Hospital’ in 2022?
'General Hospital' has undergone many casting changes in 2022; find out which actors have departed the ABC soap opera.
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring will return to General Hospital
Finola Hughes and Lynn Herrug set the record straight. General Hospital fans have been concerned about the status of two long-time fan-favorite cast members on the ABC soap because their characters have not been on screen in a while but Finola Hughes and Lynn Herring have each given interviews that let fans know exactly where their characters stand at this time.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker Reveals Major New Health Update
Today Show host Al Roker shared details this morning about his terrifying battle with blood clots that kept him in a hospital for a month. The iconic weatherman visited the series remotely from his Manhattan home on Dec. 12. While on air, he thanked his co-hosts for visiting him while he stayed at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and he shared that he’s been surrounded by family.
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
General Hospital speculation: If Rory dies someone will uncover the photo he snapped at PCPD
Rory may have a secretPhoto byGeneral Hospital screenshot. General Hospital spoilers and fans are buzzing about the fate of Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Cruze) who was hooked on Friday. Officer Cabrera was bleeding from the mouth and had to be given the antidote to the venom the hook killer uses. Just before he left the PCPD Jorda Ashford (Tanisha Harper) gave him some files ad when he stepped out of her office he snapped a photo of the one on top.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
