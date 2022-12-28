Read full article on original website
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
Belfast: Woman dies in car crash on Newtownards Road
A 51-year old woman has died after a car crash in east Belfast. The black Ford Fiesta crashed on the Upper Newtownards Road at Ballyhackamore shortly before 08:50 GMT on Friday. No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Police are investigating...
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
Suffolk Police car crashes in Kesgrave while on emergency call
A police car responding to an emergency call was involved in a crash with another vehicle. Suffolk Police said the collision happened on Main Road, Kesgrave, near Ipswich, at about 17:10 GMT on Friday. The force said the driver and the passenger of the Hyundai and the officer, the sole...
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
Daresbury house fire: Man dies two weeks after fiancee
A man has died following a fire at his house, two weeks after his fiancee was fatally injured in the blaze. Kieran Naylor, 33, died on 26 December after sustaining serious injuries during the fire on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire, on 12 December. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day...
Police in England and Wales to screen suspects for signs gambling addiction is driving crime
Criminal suspects will be routinely screened for gambling addiction by a number of police forces across England and Wales because of growing concerns that high-stakes betting is fuelling crime in a similar way to drugs and alcohol. Ten police forces are now routinely questioning suspects in custody over their gambling...
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
Ben Nevis: Climber dies after avalanche on Scottish mountain
A man has died in an avalanche on the north face of Ben Nevis. Emergency services were made aware of the avalanche at about 15:35 GMT on Friday and the 48-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, 40, suffered serous injuries and was taken to Belford Hospital in...
In pictures: Jericho in Oxford
From little shops and modern bars to old streets, academic buildings and laid-back green spaces - the Oxford quarter of Jericho has all this and more. We take a closer look at some of the images showcased in a new book illustrating the rich life of the neighbourhood through stories, images, maps and drawings.
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
Overnight camping banned at Isle of Man nature reserve after damage
Overnight camping in motorhomes and campervans at a nature reserve in the north of the island has been banned. It follows damage to dune grassland turf and anti-social behaviour at the Ayres National Nature Reserve. The government said several vans had become stuck in the area despite length restrictions being...
Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody, police said. The men, who were also charged with affray, will appear before...
Louis Rees-Zammit: Gloucester wing a Six Nations injury worry for Wales
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit is a doubt for Wales' opening Six Nations campaign game against Ireland on 4 February. Rees-Zammit, 21, was injured in Gloucester's defeat at Leicester last week and faces a race to be fit for the Championship start. "He will certainly be out for a spell," Gloucester head...
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
