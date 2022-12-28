ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh McDaniels doesn’t rule out benching Derek Carr as Raiders season spirals

By Jeremy Layton
 3 days ago

A lot of talk has been given to the Denver Broncos for the miserable season they’ve had, but one doesn’t have to look outside of that division to find another trainwreck of a team: The Las Vegas Raiders.

New head coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has led the Raiders to a disappointing 6-9 record despite having All-Pro talents such as Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby on the roster. Every single one of their losses (besides a 24-0 shutout by the Saints) has been by six points or less, and they’ve blown four double-digit leads that they’ve held at halftime.

When asked after the team’s latest loss, a 13-10 defeat from the Steelers in which they again blew the lead in the final minute, if he would commit to Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr, McDaniels had a surprising answer.

“I think there’s a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position,” McDaniels told reporters on Tuesday.

Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr
Getty Images

“For us to be able to win at this time of the year and be productive, offensively you have to throw the ball better than what we’ve thrown at times here in the last month and a half. We’ve been able to win some in spite of that, overall, but clearly, that’s not the goal. The goal would be to be more productive than what we’ve been.”

Carr, a nine-year veteran who has been with the Raiders his whole career, has had a bit of a subpar season by his standards, having already hit his career high in interceptions (14) with two games left to play and sporting his worst passer rating and yards per play figures since his rookie year. Still, it’d be a surprising decision to bench him at this point in the season, with the Raiders’ playoff hopes technically still alive (they are eliminated with a Dolphins or Jets win).

Former Patriot Jarrett Stidham is the backup quarterback, and McDaniels has familiarity with the Auburn product from his time in New England. However, Stidham has only 61 career pass attempts in the NFL and has never started a game.

Jarrett Stidham
Getty Images

Some thought McDaniels could be one-and-done with the Raiders like his division-mate Nathaniel Hackett, but reports have come out that the team is too “cash poor” to fire him after one season. Perhaps they move on from Carr instead, who doesn’t have any guaranteed salary left on his contract and would only account for a small amount of dead cap if they let him go. Benching him for Stidham would seem to be a first step in that direction.

One would wonder what Adams, Carr’s best friend and former college teammate whom the team traded two first-round picks for this offseason, would feel about that decision.

