ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

NJ couple was fighting before wife allegedly shot husband on Christmas: cops

By Olivia Land
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWtNd_0jwXm6Ya00

The New Jersey woman charged with murdering her husband on Christmas Day told authorities the couple was fighting when the fatal shooting occurred, authorities said.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, was arrested and charged with gunning down her husband , David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home on Christmas night. As of Wednesday, she remained in custody at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Press of Atlantic City , Wigglesworth called 911 around 10:19 p.m. Sunday and told the dispatcher she had been in a fight.

When police arrived at the couple’s Somers Point Road home, they found David Wigglesworth suffering from a gunshot wound in the bedroom. A handgun was nearby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rX2Lt_0jwXm6Ya00
Marylue Wigglesworth was charged with shooting her husband dead on Christmas Day.
Facebook/Mary Wigglesworth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hssrq_0jwXm6Ya00
The couple were reportedly fighting before the shooting took place.
Facebook/David Wigglesworth

Marylue Wigglesworth then allegedly confessed to shooting her husband.

An autopsy completed Tuesday determined David Wigglesworth’s manner of death to be a homicide, the outlet reported.

David Wigglesworth — known as “Wiggy” to friends and family — was an active participant in local politics. In addition to a previous term as the president of the Hamilton Township Planning Board, he made an unsuccessful bid for township committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clqq0_0jwXm6Ya00
Marylue Wigglesworth is expected back in court Wednesday.
Atlantic County Prosecutors Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004EbD_0jwXm6Ya00
David Wigglesworth was involved in local politics.
Facebook/David Wigglesworth

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of David Wigglesworth,” the Township of Hamilton Republicans wrote on Facebook Tuesday. “He was a dedicated member of the party and worked tirelessly to support many Republican campaigns over the years, including his own.”

Marylue Wigglesworth is due back in court Wednesday. It is not clear if she has legal representation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Mom: “I heard screaming, and realized it was my daughter…”

DEERPARK – It was the evening after Christmas, and 12-year-old Neversink Drive resident Ayden and her mom Meghan had just finished dinner. Ayden’s dad was at work, and the two had been relaxing in the living room of their Town of Deerpark home when Meghan decided to briefly take the family dog out.
DEERPARK, NY
New York Post

Pennsylvania couple celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss

A Pennsylvania couple have celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Robert and Edith Mae Schaum — who both are 102 years old — met in high school in 1936 and married Dec. 26, 1942. The Lancaster County lovebirds gave away their secrets to a staggering eight decades of wedded bliss. “We hold each other up,” Edith Mae dished to WGAL-TV. “I guess the secret would be don’t go to bed mad,” Robert added. Their first date was at a football game. “His dad took us,” Edith Mae explained. From that day on, Robert was smitten. “I thought, ‘Oh my, that’s the girl,'” he gushed. The pair have yet to claim the world record as the longest marriage in the Guinness Book of Records. That feat was set by North Carolina couple Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher. When Herbert died 2011 at 105 years of age, the two had been married for 86 years and 290 days.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
People

Mass. Man Told Stepson He Thought Girlfriend Was Poisoning His Coffee Shake. Now She's Accused of Murder

Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Leroy Fowler A Massachusetts woman is accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with ethylene glycol, a compound in antifreeze, deicing fluid, and hydraulic brake fluid. Judy Church, 64, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler. She is being held without bail and has pleaded not guilty. PEOPLE was not immediately able to reach his lawyer. Church called 911 just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 to report that her "boyfriend must have ingested something," "could...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

New Jersey woman arrested in husband’s fatal shooting on Christmas: cops

A New Jersey woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her husband dead on Christmas, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is accused of gunning down David Wigglesworth, 57, at their Mays Landing home Sunday night, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.  Officers responded to the family’s Somers Point Road residence around 10:19 p.m., where they found David Wigglesworth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Marylue Wigglesworth was taken into custody on suspicion of murder, and remained at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on Monday. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Hamilton Township Police Department did not...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New York Post

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger likely acted alone, police say

The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students is believed to have acted alone, authorities said Saturday. “We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes,” James Fry, the police chief in Moscow, Idaho, told Fox News Saturday. Fry said police were still looking at connections between suspect Bryan Kohberger, a student at nearby Washington State University in Pullman, and the victims. Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday and charged with murder in the Nov. 13 deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. They were stabbed to death in...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was a ‘creep’ around HS girls, battled heroin addiction

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was an awkward “creep” who repelled girls in high school — and reportedly struggled with a heroin addiction in his late teens. And those who knew the accused killer described him as an “outcast” whose transformation by his senior year of high school was so drastic — they thought he was a “new student.” “I remember seeing him and thinking it was a new student. He was so heavy and he lost so much weight, he almost looked sickly or like it was an obsession. Around the same time, he became more aggressive and I think he...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
New York Post

What to know about baby names reportedly banned in America

Millions of babies are born and named in the U.S. each year, but certain names or naming conventions are reportedly banned by state governments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes reportedly learned this fact in 2020 when they tried to name their firstborn son X Æ A-12 in the state of California. The pair modified the name’s numeric 12 to the Roman numeral XII, which is acceptable and in accordance with California state law, Fox News Digital previously reported. Other name guidelines the Golden State enforces include restricting names to 26 characters in the English alphabet and a ban on pictographs, emojis and obscene or derogatory...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Hochul legalizes ‘human composting’ for eco-friendly burials in New York

New Yorkers can now be king of the hill, top of the heap. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, better known as “human composting.” The move makes New York the sixth state in the country to greenlight the eco-friendly burial. New York state Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens), co-sponsored the bill to legalize human composting as part of measures the state is putting in place to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. Washington became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019. Colorado and Oregon followed suit in 2021 and Vermont...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean

A Florida teenager accused of trying to kill his mother because she kept asking him to clean his room allegedly beat her with a frying pan and stabbed her with a pocket knife.  Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer, 17, was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Nov. 30 after allegedly attacking his mother and then leading authorities on a pursuit, Fox Orlando reported. His case has been transferred to adult court, the news outlet said.  Brewer allegedly told investigators that he stabbed his mother multiple times and hit her on the head with a frying pan because she was “constantly on his case about cleaning his room.” “The...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Missouri scientist Charles Valentine Riley saved the Champagne industry

Raise a toast to an incredible 19th-century Missouri scientist when you pop that bottle of fine French bubbly on New Year’s Eve. His name is Charles Valentine Riley.  He was an entomologist. He studied bugs. And he saved the Champagne industry. “His manner was enthusiastic, his face beaming with animation, his eyes sparkling, his manner eager,” a reporter once wrote of this globally celebrated scientist in 1875.  Riley raced to the aid of shattered European winemakers during an agricultural tragedy that’s gone down in history as the Great French Wine Blight. Winemaking in France is rooted deep in the soil — and deep in the soul. The soul of France was...
MISSOURI STATE
New York Post

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Claim a huge offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance for Ohio sports betting and preview the legendary Cotton Bowl. Learn more about the BetMGM welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks. BetMGM Live offer New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, your first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000 What is the BetMGM promo code? Cotton...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBOUNS1 BET: Snag an epic offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1,500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest matchups of the day. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
New York Post

Claim the best Sports Betting Promo Codes for Ohio Launch Day

The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
139K+
Followers
70K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy