Jersey City, NJ

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
Where in New Jersey can you take a New Year's Day hike?

Nature lovers can celebrate New Year’s Day while hiking in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, or historic sites as part of the national First Day Hikes program. The Garden State iteration will feature more than 40 guided hikes — the most in recent memory — that range from easy walks to strenuous trails. Last year, 248 hikers traveled 952 miles across 28 hikes in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
$292 million grant launches Hudson River tunnel construction

A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday

New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
