New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
A $292 million federal grant has been announced for construction work on the Manhattan side of the Hudson River rail tunnels to link Penn Station to New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said this week. The grant will pay about half the cost of the $600 million cost to build a...
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
