Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
saturdaytradition.com
Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa
Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta goes to bat for embattled Iowa OC Brian Ferentz: 'He's a damn good coach'
Sam LaPorta has been a long-time supporter of his Iowa teammates and the Hawkeyes. On Saturday, Iowa defeated Kentucky 21-0 in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. While the defense dominated, the offense had some moments but was not as efficient. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has been the subject of...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 12/10 Iowa at Illinois
No. 12/10 Iowa (11-3, 3-0) is set to travel to the Illinois (12-2, 2-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff for this contest is set for 2 p.m. (CT) inside the State Farm Center. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • The No.4 ranking was the second highest ranking...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: at Penn State
Iowa (8-5, 0-2) will play its second consecutive road game on Sunday, traveling to Pennsylvania to take on Penn State (10-3, 1-1). Tipoff is scheduled for 4:31 p.m. (CT) at the Bryce Jordan Center. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary Dolphin will...
kmaland.com
College Wrestling (12/30): 8 champs leads Iowa to title at Soldier Salute
(Coralville) -- Iowa had a stellar showing at the Soldier Salute on Friday en route to a dominant team title. REGIONAL COLLEGE WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (12/30) Soldier Salute: Iowa (1st, 228 points, 8 champions), Northern Iowa (8th, 42 points)
Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
hawkeyesports.com
No. 12 Hawkeyes Steam Roll Boilermakers
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Iowa women’s basketball team secured its third Big Ten Conference win of the season after defeating Purdue, 83-68, on Thursday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Nine Hawkeyes scored, and four finished in double figures. Monika Czinano eclipsed 2,000 career points; she is the fifth...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Fall at Nebraska, 66-50
LINCOLN, Neb. – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team fell at Nebraska, 66-50, on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Iowa moves to 8-5 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Junior Kris Murray finished as the game’s leading scorer with 17 points in his return...
Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa
It's bowl time, and the Kentucky Wildcats are looking for their fifth consecutive win in the postseason. The 7-5 Cats will take on the 7-5 Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville. UK will be without star quarterback Will Levis and running back ...
KCRG.com
Kentucky Head Coach is a former Hawkeye
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KCRG) - University of Kentucky’s head coach played for Iowa during his college career until a season-ending injury. KCRG TV9′s John Campbell takes a look back at Mark Stoops’ college days and what he learned playing under former Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Put 4 Wrestlers in Soldier Salute Finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa – The unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute compiled a 15-0 record in session III placing Sterling Dias, Emilie Gonzalez, Felicity Taylor and Reese Larramendy into this evening’s finals. Bella Mir and Kylie Welker remained undefeated in their respective round robin brackets.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz gives self-evaluation leading up to Music City Bowl
Brian Ferentz usually wouldn’t be retained on most staffs after Iowa’s woeful offensive production in 2022. Ferentz spoke at Friday’s media availability about how he thought he did during 2022. When asked by reporters during Friday’s open media session on how he would self-evaluate his play-calling, Brian...
cbs2iowa.com
Hawkeye fans loving the Music City ahead of Iowa's bowl game
NASHVILLE, Tennesee — Hawkeyes fans are swarming Nashville ahead of the Hawkeyes' date with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, fans came came out to the Hawkeye Huddle hosted by the National I-Club on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville. Herky, the Iowa Spirit...
hawkeyesports.com
8 Hawkeyes Still Alive After Day One of Soldier Salute
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Eight of the 10 unattached University of Iowa women’s wrestlers competing at the inaugural Soldier Salute are going strong after finishing day one, leaving the team with a record of 16-4. Reese Larramendy advanced to the semifinals, but Nanea Estrella injury defaulted from the tournament. Bella Mir stayed undefeated in her round-robin bracket.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces passing of Jack Campbell's grandfather in car accident while in town for Music City Bowl
Iowa announced shortly after the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that William Smith Jr., the grandfather of senior linebacker Jack Campbell, died in a one-vehicle accident on his way to see his grandson play against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died...
hawkeyesports.com
Kirk Ferentz TransPerfect Music City Bowl News Conference Transcript
THE MODERATOR: We’re now about to welcome University of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. Coach Ferentz, welcome to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. This is the silver anniversary of the bowl. In recognition of that, we are presenting you with a silver gold record. Feel free to sing if you like. We’re excited to have you here and welcome.
KCRG.com
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
kciiradio.com
Iowa DNR Ice Fishing Report
Ice Fishing season has officially begun in Southeast Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its Iowa Fishing Report with updates about ice conditions and fish activity. For Lake Darling near Brighton, the Iowa DNR reports that Ice thickness is 4 inches with two inches of water on it; the first inch of ice is pretty soft. Bluegill fishing is fair: The few anglers that have been out are catching some bluegills, but nothing fast and furious. To the north, we have a report from Lake MacBride; early in the week, ice thickness was 4-8 inches on most of the lake. Use caution; Macbride has variable ice and some poor seams. The report on black crappie is that it is slow and to try fishing over deeper brush or look for fish suspended 15-25 feet down over open water. Find a link to the Iowa DNR website for more information on ice fishing all over Iowa with this story at KCIIradio.com.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Iowa City, IA
Iowa City is one of the main tourist hotspots of Iowa state, found just a few miles south of the much larger city, Cedar Rapids. Although it’s not the biggest city in the state, Iowa City has loads of interesting and diverse destinations that warrant a couple of days to appreciate fully.
KCRG.com
Hamburg Inn not closing, lawyer for owner says
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An attorney representing the owner of the Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City says the iconic restaurant and political icon will not close in a week, despite statements from managers and employees. On Friday, managers and employees told TV9 the Hamburg Inn would close...
