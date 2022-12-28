Read full article on original website
Winter weather costs Alaska man chance at heart transplant
SEATTLE, Wash. – Thousands of travelers have seen their plans upended this week with either weather issues or Southwest cancellations. Among them was an Alaska man hoping to get a new heart in Seattle. KING 5 reports that 56-year-old Patrick Holland suffers from congestive heart failure and has been...
Department of Health funds free health program
Before lighting up the dark Alaska sky, however, it’s important to know when and where fireworks are permitted in the southcentral region of the state. An Alaska’s News Source camera crew on the scene took video of a pedestrian walking up to and around the man’s body, which was covered by a white sheet.
10 BEST Herbs to Grow in Alaska Fall (2023 Guide)
What are the best herbs to grow in Fall in Alaska?. Finding the best herbs to grow in fall in Alaska was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
Ghosts of Kennecott: Exploring an Abandoned Copper Mine in Alaska
The washboard gravel road had lost all novelty. Hours now seemed like days, feeling like nearly a week since we'd turned off Alaska Route 10 for this endless bone-jarring, time-distorting road to nowhere. OK, not nowhere, a very specific where. Deep in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park sits the ghost town of Kennecott.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Alaska’s military service members are set to get higher pay in...
Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate
Billions of snow crab disappeared from the Bering Sea in the past few years — a crash that’s devastated Alaska’s crab fishing fleet and a harvest that just two years ago was worth $130 million. Bycatch didn’t kill them. But the issue still dominated discussions this month at an Anchorage meeting of the North Pacific Fishery […] The post Warming waters are driving Bering Sea crashes, but Alaska’s fishing industry is quiet on climate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Deceased man found at Benson Boulevard bus stop
Man Takes Train From Miami To Alaska, And Documented It All!
Would you ever take a train from Miami to Alaska?
Op Ed: Alaska’s Health Department Offers Free, Flexible Programs for a Fresh Start
So many of us want to feel better in some way. I see that through my work as Alaska’s chief medical officer, but I also see it as an emergency room physician. Adults come into the emergency department for something that needs attention right away, like a heart attack or a broken leg. But as we talk and tests come back, we discover they also have ongoing health concerns. That could be type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, weight they’d like to lose, or cigarettes or vapes they want to stop using.
From Mary Peltola to Typhoon Merbok: Our top 10 stories of 2022
One of our first most-read stories of the year: “Alaskans are stuck on vacations that won’t end.”. And, one of our last: “Flight cancellations lead to hectic holiday travel for Alaskans.”. The year 2022 started with travel woes and ended with them, too. The world continued to...
Alaska Science Forum: A scientist’s view of Alaska, 150 years ago
One year before Alaska became part of America, 21-year old William Dall ascended the Yukon River on a sled, pulled by dogs. The man who left his name all over the state was in 1866 one of the first scientists to document the mysterious peninsula jutting toward Russia. He is probably the most thorough researcher to ever ponder this place.
Northrim Bank donates over $1,000,000 during 2022
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Northrim Bank announced that the bank and its employees collectively raised money towards Alaska organizations. Northrim employees participated in the annual United Way Campaign and raised $141,000 in support of local communities throughout Alaska and in Washington State. This total includes direct donations from employees and...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Cancellations, delays cause headaches for Alaska travelers
According to the coordinator for Mat-Su Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, new criteria requiring a sprinkler system and separate housing for men and women have made it difficult to find a suitable building. The Municipality of Anchorage looks for ways to the fund the Sullivan Arena in 2023. Updated: 9...
Population survey shows that Alaska’s wood bison herd is healthy and growing
It’s been another good year for Alaska’s wood bison herd. A recent population survey shows that the Lower Innoko and Yukon Rivers herd is healthy and growing. The herd was started in 2015 with the transplant of 130 animals from Alberta, Canada. The bison suffered significant losses in 2018 and 2020 due to heavy snows, winter rains and late springs, but better weather over the last two years has seen a rebound with record and near-record calf production.
Alaska is Hot
Alaska is hot, welcome to the future. It might be time for snowbirds to rethink their second home or retirement condo in Florida. The world is hot and getting hotter, and while Alaska is leading the way, I’d like to illuminate the bright side of global warming. Consider home gardening. In the 1970s, Anchorage was a terrible place to grow tomatoes. Now, you can harvest your own tomatoes and even okra—unthinkable even in the 1990s—in Alaska. Robins once migrated south to warmer climes in the fall (just like many Alaskans), but now they overwinter in Homer. Fireweed blooms no longer reliably predict the first freeze. Red fox have been moving north and taking over the territory of arctic fox. Heck, even the bears in Kodiak didn’t hibernate until late December last year, before announcing it was spring by emerging in early March. If the reactions of our northern flora and fauna still leave you skeptical about how hospitable the weather has become in Alaska, here’s some historical hard data: Over the last 70 years, the average number of frost-free days in Anchorage increased by 17 days. That’s significant in terms of shorter winters and longer grow seasons.
Alaska Airlines Expands Embraer E175 intra-Alaska Service in NS23
Alaska Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand Horizon Air Embraer E175 operation within the State of Alaska, with the regional jet scheduled to operate service to Kodiak, Kotzebue and Nome. Anchorage – Kodiak 18APR23 – 14JUN23 1 of 3 daily operated by Horizon Air Embraer E175 (2nd...
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
Sunshine makes brief return to Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The quiet and mild end to 2022 continues for much of mainland Alaska, with any storms primarily staying over open waters. While some areas of wintry weather will still impact parts of the state, Southcentral Alaska as a whole is catching a break. Clear to partly cloudy skies have made a return for many locations inland, while areas near the Gulf of Alaska continue to hold onto cloud cover. It’s here where some scattered areas of wintry mix will continue to remain in the forecast.
