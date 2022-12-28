Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears Considering Big Ten Commissioner for President
The Big Ten’s commissioner may find his next job opportunity back in the NFL. Commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to become the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren – who has previous NFL experience with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and St. Louis Rams — is one of the final candidates to be considered for the position.
Raiders Bench Derek Carr, Could Move On in Offseason
After nine seasons that saw him stick with the franchise through its move from Oakland to Las Vegas, Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders appears to be over — even after the team extended him on a three-year, $121.5 million deal last offseason. On Wednesday, head coach Josh...
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Fans Expected to Overwhelm Georgia for Peach Bowl
With the Peach Bowl taking place at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — less than a two-hour drive from the University of Georgia’s Athens campus — the Bulldogs would seem to have a home-field advantage when they take on Ohio State in Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Why a Pac-12 Sports Betting Data Deal May Have Few Takers
The Pac-12 potentially releasing an NFL-style injury report as part of a push that could include selling data for use in sports betting is filling a need that isn’t there, a longtime industry insider told Front Office Sports. The idea was floated by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to CBS...
Titans Eye 2026 Kickoff for New $2.2B Stadium After Key Vote
A new stadium for the Tennessee Titans is one step closer to reality. Members of Nashville’s Metro Council voted to approve the term sheet of a new proposed $2.2 billion domed stadium, which will be located next to the Titans’ current home, Nissan Stadium. The proposed facility will...
TCU, Georgia Pour Millions Into New Athletic Training Facilities
Two of the College Football Playoff’s participants have made significant investments in their training facilities to ensure that this season’s appearance is not their last. TCU recently announced it would begin a new project to renovate and expand its athletic facilities to the tune of an estimated $40...
Sonny Dykes and Max Duggan lead TCU to the CFP national championship game
In his first season at TCU, Sonny Dykes has guided the Horned Frogs to the national title game behind great quarterback play, a solid defense and physicality.
Georgia Football Players Use NIL Money for Good
Ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, several Georgia football players used NIL deals to make the holiday season a little brighter for deserving children. Offensive lineman Micah Morris began the trend when he used his NIL money to take families from...
A-Rod, Lore Buy Another 20% of Minnesota NBA, WNBA Teams
Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in the process of becoming majority owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The pair have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the teams, according to The Athletic. They entered an agreement to buy the teams in May 2021 for $1.5 billion, starting with a 20% installment.
After Eight Decade Drought, Tulane to Take in Major Bowl Experience
On Monday, Tulane will face off against USC in the Cotton Bowl — its first “major” bowl game appearance since 1939. The Green Wave, led by head coach Willie Fritz, is the only Group of 5 school this year to make a New Year’s Six appearance.
New Jersey Halts Citrus Bowl Bets Over Drew Brees
Betting on Citrus Bowl was halted by New Jersey regulators on Friday over the former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ involvement in the game between Purdue and LSU, Front Office Sports confirmed. Brees signed to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue, his alma mater. Brees had been...
