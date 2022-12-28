ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Front Office Sports

Chicago Bears Considering Big Ten Commissioner for President

The Big Ten’s commissioner may find his next job opportunity back in the NFL. Commissioner Kevin Warren has reportedly emerged as a top candidate to become the next president and CEO of the Chicago Bears. Warren – who has previous NFL experience with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions, and St. Louis Rams — is one of the final candidates to be considered for the position.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Front Office Sports

Why a Pac-12 Sports Betting Data Deal May Have Few Takers

The Pac-12 potentially releasing an NFL-style injury report as part of a push that could include selling data for use in sports betting is filling a need that isn’t there, a longtime industry insider told Front Office Sports. The idea was floated by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff to CBS...
Front Office Sports

Georgia Football Players Use NIL Money for Good

Ahead of their College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, several Georgia football players used NIL deals to make the holiday season a little brighter for deserving children. Offensive lineman Micah Morris began the trend when he used his NIL money to take families from...
ATHENS, GA
Front Office Sports

A-Rod, Lore Buy Another 20% of Minnesota NBA, WNBA Teams

Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are taking the next step in the process of becoming majority owners of the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx. The pair have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the teams, according to The Athletic. They entered an agreement to buy the teams in May 2021 for $1.5 billion, starting with a 20% installment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

