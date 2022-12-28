Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
2urbangirls.com
‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood 2022 Year in Review
Inglewood enjoyed a year of ups and downs that will continue to shape the City as it continues its quest to become a “destination” city. The year began with Super Bowl 56 and ended with the City scrambling to assemble funds to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. To...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis
With soaring mental illness among unhoused people, Long Beach is scrambling to bolster a mental health system falling far short of the moment. The post A mother’s quest to save her homeless son from mental illness is met with a system in crisis appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Body Discovered at Metro Station in North Hollywood
North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A body was found early Thursday morning at the North Hollywood Metro Station. Los Angeles Police Department and Metro Police officers discovered a body lying on the sidewalk in front of the Metro Orange Line station at Chandler and Lankershim Boulevard around 1:00 a.m., Dec. 29.
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
Santa Clarita Fire Engine Involved In Angeles Forest Crash
A fire engine from Santa Clarita was involved in a crash in the Angeles Forest late Saturday morning. Just before 12 p.m. Saturday, first responders received reports of a crash in the Angeles Forest north of Santa Clarita involving an engine from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 108. Station 108 is located on Rock ...
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
Carscoops
Ram TRX Driver Smashes Into Los Angeles Home And Flees The Scene
The occupants of a home in Granada Hills, Los Angeles were fortunate to avoid injury when a Ram 1500 TRX crashed through their garage at 8:23 p.m. on December 24. The terrifying crash occurred on the 11300 block of Woodley Avenue and was captured on the property’s security camera. In the video, the driver of the powerful pickup truck can be heard accelerating along the road sitting directly across from the house.
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
Evacuation warning issued for parts of Antelope Valley due to risk of mudflows ahead of rain
An evacuation warning was issued for parts of the Antelope Valley due to possible mud and debris flows.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
Antelope Valley Press
ER at hospital is keeping busy
LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
