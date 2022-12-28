ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood 2022 Year in Review

Inglewood enjoyed a year of ups and downs that will continue to shape the City as it continues its quest to become a “destination” city. The year began with Super Bowl 56 and ended with the City scrambling to assemble funds to build the Inglewood Transit Connector. To...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Key News Network

Body Discovered at Metro Station in North Hollywood

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A body was found early Thursday morning at the North Hollywood Metro Station. Los Angeles Police Department and Metro Police officers discovered a body lying on the sidewalk in front of the Metro Orange Line station at Chandler and Lankershim Boulevard around 1:00 a.m., Dec. 29.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carscoops

Ram TRX Driver Smashes Into Los Angeles Home And Flees The Scene

The occupants of a home in Granada Hills, Los Angeles were fortunate to avoid injury when a Ram 1500 TRX crashed through their garage at 8:23 p.m. on December 24. The terrifying crash occurred on the 11300 block of Woodley Avenue and was captured on the property’s security camera. In the video, the driver of the powerful pickup truck can be heard accelerating along the road sitting directly across from the house.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ER at hospital is keeping busy

ER at hospital is keeping busy

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless

Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
LOS ANGELES, CA

