Fire crews battle a two-alarm apartment fire in Pikesville
Baltimore County Fire is investigating the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire Saturday. Crews responded to the 6900 block of Jones View Drive.
25-year-old man dies in Lochearn house fire
A 25-year-old man died after a fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a Lochearn home Thursday night, reported Baltimore County Fire Department.
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
A Forest Hill man was killed after his car went off the road in Bel Air last night, drove onto a home's front lawn, overturned, and struck a pickup truck in the driveway.
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
One Injured After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single...
Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill
ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Police search for man linked to a South Baltimore homicide
Police need your help identifying a man pictured in these photos which they believe is connected to a homicide in South Baltimore.
Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
