Pasadena, MD

foxbaltimore.com

1 person dead in early morning Baltimore County house fire

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Fire crews responded to heavy fire at a Baltimore County house fire early on Thursday morning. Officials say one person died in the fire. Crews arrived at the scene at the 2500 block of Synder Avenue in Sparrows Point around 2:00AM. Officials say there was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
BEL AIR, MD
Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill

ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'

An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
ESSEX, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD

