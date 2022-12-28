ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
BELLE ISLE, FL
WESH

Police: 3 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The victims...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

