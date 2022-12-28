Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
click orlando
Leesburg man arrested after fleeing scene of fatal motorcycle crash in Sumter County, FHP says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Leesburg man was arrested Friday after driving away from the scene of a crash that evening in Sumter County which took the life of a motorcyclist, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Lloyd Douglas Walters, 59, was traveling westbound in a Jeep on State...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
Driver killed after losing control in early morning crash, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Orange County. The single-car crash happened at the intersection of Conroy Street and South Orange Blossom Trail around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
click orlando
Orlando man, 48, dies after crash with tree in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 48-year-old man from Orlando died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash with a tree off of South Orange Blossom Trail, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:47 a.m. where South Orange Blossom Trail meets Conroy Street, troopers said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI,...
WESH
Police: 3 injured in Volusia County shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Rd. He says three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The victims...
fox35orlando.com
3 hurt in overnight shooting in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A shooting overnight in Daytona Beach, Florida injured three people, according to Police Chief Jakari Young. Chief Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of a shopping center near North Nova and 6th Street. Three people – a 17-year-old, 18-year-old, and 20-year-old – were...
Deputies say three people shot in Orange County laundromat
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they’re investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning. This happened at 1:40 a.m. outside of the Super Coin Laundry on Silver Star Road. Deputies said that an argument occurred when multiple shots were fired. Three...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police investigate shooting that injured 3, chief says
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three people were sent to the hospital after a shooting in Daytona Beach, police Chief Jakari Young said in a statement on Twitter early Saturday. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of 1184 N Nova Road, Young said. All three victims have been identified, according to Young, but no suspect information was available at the time of this report.
click orlando
Palm Coast man thrown from motorcycle, killed in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed during a three-vehicle crash in Volusia County Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the motorcyclist — a 21-year-old man from Palm Coast — was driving east along the Interstate 4 exit ramp toward Interstate 95 around 3:06 p.m.
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed in rear-end crash in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a rear-end crash on U.S. 441 late Thursday in Leesburg, according to police. The Leesburg Police Department said the crash happened southbound around 10:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old James Freeze, struck the back of a vehicle that made a U-turn.
click orlando
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery at Palm Coast gas station, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a Palm Coast gas station earlier this month, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they initially responded to a Mobil gas station, located at 295 Pine Lakes Parkway, around 8:40...
click orlando
Man dies, another seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot, one fatally, not far from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the men after responding to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard...
askflagler.com
21 Year-Old from Volusia County Arrested in Connection to Gas Station Armed Robbery
PALM COAST – 21 year-old Collin Calvert has been arrested in connection to the December 19th armed robbery of the Mobil station on Pine Lakes Pkwy in Palm Coast. Calvert, a Volusia County resident, was initially taken in on unrelated charges by the Port Orange Police Department. The investigation...
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
WESH
FHP: 1 dead in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred Wednesday morning in Flagler County. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 95 near mile marker 296 and Old Kings Road. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed 1 person died at the scene. All northbound lanes are blocked in the area. Trooper said traffic...
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Comments / 2