Stay away from areas with high avalanche danger this weekend, forecaster says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s backcountry is risky for avalanches right now. Forecasters advised that incoming weather will worsen conditions in Utah’s mountains. Avalanche forecasters said recent snow has brought with it a lot of water weight, increasing the risk for avalanches. Avalanche Forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center Greg Gagne said we’re going to add to it with a weekend storm.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold surge expected Saturday night as rain turns to snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the majority of Utah mountains all weekend long through Monday morning. According to 2News meteorologist Jill Margetts, this could mean anywhere from one to three feet of fresh snow in the mountains, excluding the Cottonwood's, which are expected to get three to five feet.
Utah storm brings avalanche warnings, big snow
SALT LAKE CITY — Another storm has moved into Utah bringing rain, snow, and avalanche dangers through Sunday. “Rain will persist tonight and lead to periods of rain through the day on Saturday,” KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “A switchover to snow is possible as cold air filters in through the day on Sunday.”
Several weather alerts issued for Utah in anticipation of New Year's weekend storms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hazardous winter weather and unpleasant travel conditions could dim the joy of ringing in the New Year this weekend. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the Friday morning snow flurries turned afternoon rain showers will likely bring a blanket of moisture to northern Utah come nighttime. Thomason predicted valley rain and mountain snow on Saturday, with snow levels coming in at around 7,000 feet, though that may be subject to change. By Sunday, Thomason said that rain droplets are expected to change to snow showers that could stick around until Monday morning.
UDOT issues Road Weather Alert, storm expected to bring one to 2′ of snow through Saturday night.
PARK CITY, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation released a Road Weather Alert today, warning of a prolonged winter storm that will begin today and is expected to bring […]
Three crashes in Logan Canyon due to icy conditions and speed
Utah Highway Patrol officers respond to three separate crashes in Logan Canyon with all three vehicles ending up in the Logan River
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
Heavy snow in the forecast Tuesday
Two winter storms are expected to hit northern Utah this week. The first is expected to hit Tuesday with the second coming Friday. According to Open Snow forecaster Evan Thayer, the first part of the storm will be on the warm side, with snow in the elevation range of 7,000 to 8,000 feet. He said that means lower ski resort base areas like Park City Mountain and Deer Valley could see rain. In Park City the high Tuesday is expected to be 35 degrees (F).
