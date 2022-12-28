Read full article on original website
KVOE
Expanded public art events, printing and framing services all on Emporia First Friday’s radar for 2023
Organizers of Emporia’s First Friday Artwalk are looking to “paint the whole town” with expanded events and activities in development for the new year. During a recent interview on KVOE’s Morning Show, First Friday Director Kaila Mock announced the formulation of Emporia’s Community Art Alliance. The alliance is a collection of local artists and leadership that have come together to find new ways to expand “public art” events similar to the community mural that took place at Earthly Delights during the September art walk.
KVOE
Grand opening date tentatively set for Emporia Marshalls store
It appears Marshalls will open its Emporia store at 24th and Industrial in less than a month. The company website is now targeting 8-10 am Jan. 26 for grand opening activities. Marshalls had targeted late November — just before Thanksgiving — for its local grand opening, but final construction processes...
KVOE
Audio – Thursday – 12-29-22
Newsmaker: Amanda Gutierrez promotes the upcoming Emporia High Trivia Night. Newsmaker 2: Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern discusses end-of-year illness trends. ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in review segment 7. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Emporia State women defeat Bethel 98-58. Emporia State Coach Toby Wynn post game. Emporia State Sophomore...
KVOE
USD 252 Southern Lyon County sets special meeting to begin superintendent selection process
With Mike Argabright announcing his upcoming retirement earlier this month, the USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education has announced a special meeting Monday to begin official conversations about a new district leader. The meeting is at 6 pm Monday at the board office in Hartford. The superintendent search...
KVOE
Instead of ending operations, Communication Solutions reports downsizing, restructuring for Emporia call center
Major changes are coming to an Emporia call center business, but Communication Solutions says it is continuing its local operations. Rumors about the company’s current status and future in Emporia had been circulating for most of December. On Thursday, Southeast KansasWorks reported to KVOE News staffers had told the state labor agency the end of company operations came Wednesday. However, company management says the Emporia branch at 1301 Chestnut is going through a notable downsizing and reconfiguration instead of a closure. Following recent layoffs, the local company workforce was trimmed from as high as 45 to 18. The remaining local workers are getting trained to work remotely.
KVOE
Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia
There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
1350kman.com
City officials approve raise for city manager
Manhattan City Commissioners recently approved a new contract for City Manager Ron Fehr, effective December 20th. The contract, amounting to $192,000, is up more than $17,000 from Fehr’s 2022 salary of $174,000. The contract came for a vote after Fehr’s annual performance review on December 13th, which involved some back and forth according to a brief statement by Fehr that evening.
KVOE
Curbit contract still on hold, but recycling service steams forward
A renewal of Emporia’s recycling contract — or a totally new contract — has been on hold for two years now, and it looks like it will remain hold for the foreseeable future. The contract for Emporia’s Curbit service hasn’t been renewed since 2020 as the recycling...
WIBW
Topeka Time and Temp line to remain in service with new owners
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shortstop Time and Temperature phone line will remain in service. The line was in danger of ending due to the retirement of Larry’s Shortstop owner Larry Jones, and new owner SQURL taking over. However, the attention the line’s fate received after the change showed the management at SQURL there was something there.
Emporia gazette.com
Former Eureka veterinarian takes Newland's seat in House Dist. 13
Dr. Duane Droge, of Eureka, will replace Rep. Joe Newland for the District 13 Kansas House of Representative seat. According to a release from the Lyon County GOP Central Committee, Republican Central Committeemen and women from five counties gathered at the 4-H Building in Yates Center Tuesday evening, convening a replacement convention for Rep. Joe Newland, R-Neodesha, who has resigned his District 13 House of Representatives seat. The district includes Wilson, Woodson, Greenwood, Lyon and Chase counties.
Emporia gazette.com
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
From drag racing champion to inventor: Stinnett launches new engine fogging oil
Gary Stinnett made a name for himself as a four-time National Hot Rod Association world champion. Now, the Emporia businessman is launching his next endeavor, while staying true to his racing roots. Stinnett, the owner of Stinnett Automotive in Emporia, has been rebuilding racing engines for the past 35 years....
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
KVOE
County Commissioners approve increased budget authority during final 2022 meeting Thursday
Lyon County Commissioners concluded business for the 2022 calendar year by increasing budget authority for several county funds Thursday morning. Following a brief public hearing, commissioners moved to approve increases of $500,000 apiece for the multi-year and general funds, $100,000 for Road and Bridge, $76,000 for Special Bridge and $1,000 for tort and liability. This is standard operating procedure to ensure the commission has enough authority in the event unexpected expenses were to arise ahead of the new year.
City of Manhattan asks for homeowner feedback on water lines
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – We’ve all heard scary headlines about tap water safety, like those dealing with the Flint Water Crisis. Now, the City of Manhattan hopes you can help it prevent lead contamination in the local drinking water. The Environmental Protection Agency sets limits on contaminants in drinking water and is cracking down on communities […]
KVOE
Extended rain chance beginning Monday may lead to more travel hazards than rainfall by Tuesday
There is an extended chance of rainfall Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. That does not mean there is a chance of heavy rainfall attached. The National Weather Service is expecting a quarter-inch or less for much of the KVOE listening area, despite a chance of embedded thunderstorms Monday night into early Tuesday. Any rain chances should end before sunrise.
thelittleapplelife.com
Things to do for New Year's Eve in Manhattan, KS
Looking for things to do to celebrate New Year's Eve in Manhattan, KS?. I think I speak for most of us when I say, "where did the year go?" I mean, how is it almost time to ring in the new year? If you are looking to celebrate 2023, we have a variety of New Year's Eve celebrations taking place in Manhattan, KS.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map stable for KVOE listening area
Once again, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map shows little to no change for the KVOE listening area. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
