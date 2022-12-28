Read full article on original website
Rutland man arrested on warrant
RUTLAND — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Thursday. Police say they responded to an address on Grove Street to attempt to locate Brandon McRae, who had an active arrest warrant. McRae was located and taken into custody. His warrant was for failure to...
Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation
NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep
NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
Two arrested following armed robbery
KEENE, NH – Two people were arrested Thursday following a reported robbery that prompted a large police response. Keene Police Sergeant Tim Richmond told WKBK that police responded to a call at around 4:30 pm regarding a robbery involving a pedestrian on Pearl Street. Police were able to quickly...
Man held without bail after assault, kidnapping in West Rutland
WEST RUTLAND — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home at around 4:45 a.m. Police allege that Logan Galante, of West Rutland, physically assaulted a household member causing them...
One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester
MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
Man arrested for assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
Multiple injured in fight that results in stabbing in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Police are investigating a fight that broke out on Saturday. According to police the fight broke out in front of the old police station at 351 Chestnut Street. The fight which involved multiple individuals resulted in a stabbing and other injuries, which sent people to...
Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’
MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation
Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
Woman accused of leaving newborn baby in New Hampshire woods released on bail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has been released on bail. The Hillsborough County Department of Corrections superintendent told News 9 Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was released on bail. She has pleaded not guilty...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police looking to identify subjects in grand larceny investigation
State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects in connection to a grand larceny investigation.
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
MPD Under the Radar: ‘Uncooperative’ woman says neighbor has been yelling at her for a month
Oct. 14, 8:27 a.m. – A person called police from a building on Pennacook Street saying they could hear someone in the basement yelling “shoot him, shoot him.”. Police were at the building earlier in the day on an unrelated incident. Upon arrival, police searched a vehicle belonging...
Police ID woman who died in tent on Christmas; another who gave birth in a tent arraigned in court
MANCHESTER, NH – The woman who was found dead in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter on Christmas morning has been identified as Amanda Hartness, 34. Another woman who was arrested late Christmas night for allegedly abandoning her son after giving birth in a tent in an unrelated incident appeared in court Tuesday.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
Two injured during trail biking incident in Winchester
WINCHESTER — Two young men were injured during a trail biking incident in Winchester on Friday. Authorities were notified that two young men had been operating trailbikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted at Pisgah State Park at around 5:00 p.m. One of the riders experienced...
