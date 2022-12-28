ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro, VT

Rutland man arrested on warrant

RUTLAND — A 36-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on Thursday. Police say they responded to an address on Grove Street to attempt to locate Brandon McRae, who had an active arrest warrant. McRae was located and taken into custody. His warrant was for failure to...
RUTLAND, VT
Man arrested in Nashua after pulling knife during altercation

NASHUA — A 47-year-old man was arrested in Nashua earlier this month. Police say they arrested Ryan Bodeker, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for domestic violence and criminal threatening. On December 16, police responded to a reported dispute at a home involving Bodeker and an adult man known to him...
NASHUA, NH
7 arrested in Newport, New Hampshire drug sweep

NEWPORT — Seven people were arrested in Newport during an operation called Holiday Safe Streets. Police say following the arrests of Bryan Poisson and Braytn Kelley on November 28, 2022, on charges of robbery and sale of controlled drugs, the Newport Police Department and its law enforcement partners continued the investigation into a larger conspiracy to commit robberies, identity fraud, and sale of controlled drugs including Xanax, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Codeine, and marijuana.
NEWPORT, NH
Two arrested following armed robbery

KEENE, NH – Two people were arrested Thursday following a reported robbery that prompted a large police response. Keene Police Sergeant Tim Richmond told WKBK that police responded to a call at around 4:30 pm regarding a robbery involving a pedestrian on Pearl Street. Police were able to quickly...
KEENE, NH
Man held without bail after assault, kidnapping in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND — A 21-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in West Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at a home at around 4:45 a.m. Police allege that Logan Galante, of West Rutland, physically assaulted a household member causing them...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
One stabbed, one arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER – At least one person was reportedly hurt during a fight at the Families in Transition shelter in Manchester this morning. The incident took place at 199 Manchester Street. According to witnesses, police worked to separate several individuals physically fighting and engaged verbally altercations at around 6:45 a.m.
MANCHESTER, VT
Man arrested for assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 19-year-old man was arrested in Poultney yesterday. Authorities were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home at around 7:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say that Luke McCamley, of Poultney, caused fear of serious bodily injury to a household member. McCamley was taken into custody...
POULTNEY, VT
Police say death of man found in a tent in woods behind DMV ‘not suspicious’

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless man was found dead Thursday inside a tent at an encampment off South Willow Street. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious. At about 11:30 a.m. Manchester Fire and AMR ambulance responded to a medical call for a person in a homeless encampment in the woods behind the NH DMV on South Willow Street Thursday.
MANCHESTER, NH
Six more arrests in conspiracy investigation

Newport, NH – Six more arrests related to alleged drug sales, robberies, and identity theft have been made in an investigation that took place over a month ago by the Newport Police Department. The additional suspects range from age 18 to 46. Five are from New Hampshire, the sixth...
NEWPORT, NH
Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MANCHESTER, NH
Two injured during trail biking incident in Winchester

WINCHESTER — Two young men were injured during a trail biking incident in Winchester on Friday. Authorities were notified that two young men had been operating trailbikes on a hiking trail where OHRVs are not permitted at Pisgah State Park at around 5:00 p.m. One of the riders experienced...
WINCHESTER, NH

