ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year

MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
MONKTON, VT
mynbc5.com

More federal funds to be taken away from food programs

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Close to record warmth Friday; rainy New Year's weekend

Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun expected Friday, alongside a spot shower mainly in New York. Temperatures will soar into the 40s and 50s! A few daily record highs will be challenged. A few showers will be possible through the daylight hours Saturday, but no substantial rain...
NEW YORK STATE
mynbc5.com

Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy