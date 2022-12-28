Read full article on original website
Vermont officials emphasize ice safety heading into a warmer new year
MONKTON, Vt. — Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging people to practice ice safety as warm temperatures are expected to last well into the start of 2023. Ice fishing, ice skating and pond hockey are popular this time of year as bodies of water across the state begin to freeze over. Monkton Pond in Monkton was frozen on Friday, but frequent visitors could tell that the temperature was starting to wither away at the surface.
North Country residents could see retail cannabis shops in the new year
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary opened in Manhattan on Thursday. New York’s Office of Cannabis Management wants to let North Country residents know that more is to come throughout the entire state of New York in the new year. The Office has already issued a...
More federal funds to be taken away from food programs
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont Everyone Eats is a federal and state-funded program helping Vermonters gain access to free restaurant-made meals. The program, which started during the pandemic, is expected to end on March 31, 2023. Seniors, those with disabilities and people living in hotels and motels are among the...
Close to record warmth Friday; rainy New Year's weekend
Mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sun expected Friday, alongside a spot shower mainly in New York. Temperatures will soar into the 40s and 50s! A few daily record highs will be challenged. A few showers will be possible through the daylight hours Saturday, but no substantial rain...
Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania
MOSCOW, Idaho — A 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the mysterious stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month, authorities said. DNA evidence played a key role in identifying Bryan Christopher Kohberger as a suspect in...
Increase of police presence to be seen on roadways during New Year's Eve weekend
Vt. — New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest travel nights of the year, and there will be increased law enforcement presence out on the roads, monitoring traffic throughout the holiday weekend. The Northern Vermont highway safety director, Lieutenant Allen Fortin, says there will be increased...
