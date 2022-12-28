One Year Ago Today (December 28, 2021)…Parents of 14-Year-Old Girl Killed in LAPD Shooting Demand Transparency

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Cops Shoot Suspect After Knife Attack Near NYC Ball Drop
A suspect swung a machete-style blade at two NYPD cops just outside the secure area where revelers were gathered to ring in the new year—and was then shot by one of the cops. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to NBC New York. It unfolded a couple of hours before the midnight ball drop in Times Square, and some revelers waiting to get into the area reportedly ran in panic.Read it at NBC New York
Man wounded following shooting in Downtown Los Angeles; suspect at large
A man was wounded following a shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening. The scene unfolded a little after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Street and Spring Street, when a shooting was reported to Los Angeles Police Department. Officers dispatched to the scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to have been in stable condition. The victim, a man between 20-and-30-years-old, told police that he was standing at the intersection when a man in his early-30s approached him and fired two shots before running from the scene on foot. There was no further information available.
