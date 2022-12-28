Read full article on original website
83% of Patients Provided Duplicate Health Info at a Doctor’s Office
– New data from Carta Healthcare shows 83% of patients have had to provide the same health information or duplicate health information at a doctor’s office. 42% of Americans spend six minutes or more recounting past medical history at their doctor’s appointments due to a lack of integrated data processes.
Patient Financial Experience: 40% of Americans Confused by Medical Bills
– AKASA™, a developer of AI for healthcare operations, released findings from a new survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov. – The survey findings highlight uncertainty looms among patients about what is included in a bill and if they can pay – two factors that drive the most confusion on medical bills. However, there are strategies healthcare organizations can take to be proactive and prevent billing surprises from trickling down to patients.
Violet Partners with Ontrak Health to Improve Inclusive Care
– Violet, a health equity platform, announced that it has partnered with Ontrak Health, an AI and technology-enabled behavioral health company, to offer better-personalized support and treatment through identity-centered care. – Through the partnership, Ontrak Health will implement Violet’s continuing education for care coaches learning how to better support every...
Can Doctors Objectively Quantify and Measure Pain?
Millions of Americans live with acute and chronic pain that affects every aspect of their lives. Pain by itself is an important marker of how a patient is feeling and indicates what kind of medical intervention might be necessary. The healthcare industry needs a clinically acceptable way to objectively measure pain and since pain is a very complex mixture of biochemistry and genetics and it’s unlikely that a laboratory test that directly quantifies pain will be developed.
Tackling the Senior Mental Health Crisis: The Role of the Primary Care Physician
One in five people over the age of 55 has at least one mental health concern, such as anxiety, or depression. As people age and their physical health declines, they can experience feelings of sadness, worry, and even panic. Moreover, debilitating chronic conditions can lead to less independence and more limited social interactions, which can exacerbate mental health challenges. If left untreated, negative thoughts and feelings can intensify, and in some cases lead to suicide attempts or completion.
Primary Care Shifts to Pharmacy and Retail Clinic Settings, Survey Reveals
– Primary care is continuing to decentralize with more decisions made outside of primary care offices, according to a recent report by Wolters Kluwer. – The Pharmacy Next: Health Consumer Medication Trends survey explores consumer sentiment amid this shift, and offers insight into what safeguards are needed to address their top concerns around medication-related care.
CrowdHealth Secures $6M for Community-Powered Alternative to Health Insurance
– CrowdHealth recently secured $6 million in Series A funding from Next Coast Ventures and Activate Venture Partners. CrowdHealth plans to reinvest that funding back into the company—growing the CrowdHealth community and providing more tools for members that want to take charge of their healthcare and affordably break free from health insurance.
3 Types of Data Are Transforming Clinical Care Through Cellular-based RPM
As the healthcare industry continues to embrace new technologies, remote patient monitoring (RPM) is becoming established as a way to help chronic patients remain in their homes with health supervision to prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and visits to the emergency department, urgent care facility, or physician’s office. RPM has...
Sonde Health Secures $19.25M for Voice-Based Health Monitoring
– Sonde Health, a Boston, MA-based health technology company committed to bringing accessible health monitoring to everyone raises $19.25 million in a Series B investment round led by Partners Investment, with participation from NEOM Company, KT Corporation, and existing investors, including co-founder PureTech Health and M Ventures. – The AI...
To Truly Address Behavioral Health Worker Shortages, We Need Telemedicine
In late September, the Senate Finance Committee released a bipartisan discussion draft bill that aims to address the nation’s crippling behavioral healthcare crisis by providing funding for 4,000 Medicare Graduate Medical Education psychiatry residencies over the next decade. Four thousand more psychiatrists are certainly a step in the right...
Out of Sight: Why Invisible Patient Engagement is Optimal Patient Engagement
As a patient engagement product director, there’s nothing that I love to hear more from customers than they live and breathe in the systems we’ve created. We’ve thought long and hard about UI; about the rich dashboards we build; about new ways to expand functionality within the parameters of our applications and programs.
Backed by Major Health Plans, Carallel Raises $8.2M for Personalized Caregiver Support
– Carallel, a Chicago, IL-based provider of human-centered guidance and digital tools for family caregivers raises a $8.2M Series A funding round led by FCA Venture Partners, with participation from prominent regional payers including 450 Ventures, as well as Create Health Ventures, Gratitude Railroad, Loud Capital, and Wanxiang Healthcare Investments.
Grow Therapy Announces Multi-State Expansion, Increasing Access to Quality Mental Healthcare
– Grow Therapy, a provider-centric mental health group using technology to make high-quality mental healthcare accessible and affordable to all Americans, today announced the expansion of its services to multiple states across the U.S. – The expansion includes availability in 22 new states, making Grow Therapy services now available in...
62% of Americans Don’t Trust Their Health Plan to Provide Accurate Care Options
– Ribbon Health (Ribbon), a leader in healthcare provider data management, today announced findings from a new consumer survey report, “How Health Plans Can Use Data to Unlock Better Care.”. – The research study conducted by OnePoll surveyed 1,000 consumers across the United States on their healthcare experiences and...
Brightside Health Launches Telehealth Program to Combat Suicide Epidemic
– Brightside Health today announced Crisis Care, a telehealth program treating individuals with elevated suicide risk. With the addition of Crisis Care, the company will expand its services to individuals experiencing acute suicidal thoughts and behaviors. – While telehealth has improved access to mental healthcare, the majority of virtual mental...
KLAS: Clinical Decision Support Point-of-Care Reference 2022
– CDS reference tools enable clinical users to follow standard treatment recommendations and more quickly and confidently make clinical decisions. However, tools that lack strong content, searchability, and EMR integration are not efficient for point-of-care workflows and can frustrate users, especially those already experiencing burnout. – To understand the customer...
Yale New Haven Health to Provide Musculoskeletal Care in Patients’ Homes, Powered by IncludeHealth
– IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, today announced a partnership with Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) to transform care for patients with musculoskeletal health conditions. – The partnership aims to deliver a best-in-class hybrid MSK care model for all YNHHS patients. The care model combines Yale New...
Inventory Management Systems Bolster Hospital Cost Savings Initiatives
For many hospitals and health systems, it’s been another challenging year. Increases in patient volume and modest revenue gains haven’t been enough to offset the impact of labor shortages and an inflation rate that reached a historic high in June. A recent Kaufman Hall report found most healthcare organizations had negative operating margins for the first half of 2022 due in large part to historically high expenses.
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
2022 Telemental Health Regulations Unlock Access and Evolve Compliance Practices
– Epstein Becker Green (EBG) recently released its 2022 updates to the Telemental Health Laws survey. – The 2022 updates report a significant evolution of the telemental health and telehealth industries, including increased regulatory flexibilities that promote increased use of telehealth. Insights and Trends from Telemental Health’s Survey. The...
