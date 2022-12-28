Read full article on original website
October 2022 Year in Review
Mitchell Mayor J.D. England announced his intent to step down as mayor effective, Friday, October 28, 2022. The body of a child found stuffed in a suitcase in Washington County was identified in October 2022 as Cairo Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Orleans, Indiana bison was restored. Mitchell Mayor...
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointment for Morgan County Superior Court
MORGAN CO. – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced Dakota VanLeeuwen as his appointment to the Morgan County Superior Court. VanLeeuwen will succeed Judge Peter Foley who was appointed to the Indiana Court of Appeals in September 2022. Dakota VanLeeuwen has been in private practice in Martinsville, Indiana since...
Monroe County elected officials will take the oath of office on Sunday, Jan. 1
BLOOMINGTON – In a bi-partisan start to a new year, the Monroe County Democratic Party and Monroe County Republican Party will jointly host the 2023 Swearing-In Ceremony for newly elected officials at Noon on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Nat U. Hill Room of the Monroe County Courthouse.
ISP Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service to serve as Orange County Sheriff
ORANGE CO. – Sgt. Dave Henderson retires after 29 years of service with the Indiana State Police. He will now serve as the Sheriff of Orange County. Henderson is an Orleans native and 1989 graduate of Orleans High School. After graduating high school, Henderson attended Vincennes University for two years, receiving an Associate Degree in Law Enforcement.
Centerstone job placement partnership with Public Works
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Department of Public Works Director Adam Wason continue the discussion about the City’s employment placement initiative with Centerstone. After the successful launch in 2017 with Parks and Recreation, the program was expanded into Public Works with a focus on the Brighten...
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 16 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, December 29, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on Walls Dr. Water service was shut off for 16 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 9 a.m. Saturday, December 31. The Indiana...
Police Log: December 30, 2022
3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
Shoals man refused to cooperate with Bedford Police officers and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Shoals man was arrested on Thursday, December 22 when Bedford Police officers were summoned to 1911 12th Street at 5:33 p.m. after a report of a physical altercation between household members. When police arrived they found a male and his girlfriend arguing. The two were separated.
Obituary: Lucy Pearl Mitchell
Lucy Pearl Mitchell, 101, of Oolitic, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born May 19, 1921, in Knoxtown, KY, she was the daughter of William and Ollie (Cobb) Perry. She married Ralph E. Mitchell on September 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1998. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
Arrest made when Bedford man enters apartment uninvited
BEDFORD – On Christmas Day at 3:11 p.m., Bedford Police officers responded to 2621 Industrial Park Drive after a report that 35-year-old Christopher Fleetwood would not stop beating on the door of a woman’s apartment. Bedford Police Officers have responded to this address for the same type of...
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
Wilson, Millers go extra time to conquer BNL in classic Hall of Fame finale
NEW CASTLE – With the intensity level at maximum, with a championship hanging on her shoulders, Reagan Wilson went into attack mode. Not to be denied. Not by two defenders, not by anything as she roared into scoring range and launched the final shot of an instant classic. She...
Man arrested after admitting to Troopers the meth was his
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement served a search warrant on Thursday, December 22 at a home at 276 Rawlins Mill Road. Troopers arrested 52-year-old Byron Ira on a charge of possession of meth. The search warrant was in reference to Ira’s...
Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns
BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
Two were arrested on auto theft and meth charges after stealing a motorcycle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Tuesday, December 27, after an investigation by the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section. During the early morning hours of that day, troopers received information that a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from the area of State Road 446 and Henderson Creek Road.
Spirits high for Lady Jackets after strong performance in close loss to Princeton
You don’t often see teams as happy after a loss as Mitchell High School was after Thursday’s game against Princeton. Coming into the game, the Bluejackets had lost five straight and 11 of their 14 total games this year. The cherry on top of this run was their most recent loss, a 34-point decimation at the hands of Eastern (Pekin).
Obituary: William “Bill” Charles Crane
William “Bill” Charles Crane, 88, of Bedford, passed away on December 29, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born on September 5, 1934, he was the son of Audrey and Hazel (Hughes) Crane. He married Dolores Cobb on June 7, 1953, and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2020.
Bluejackets go 1-2, continue to improve at Clay City Classic tournament
Mitchell High School travelled to Clay City for three consecutive days over the week to take part in the Clay City Classic tournament. The three games contained many ups-and-downs for Mitchell, who finished the event having picked up one win in the consolation bracket. More importantly, the team showed constant...
