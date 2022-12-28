ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

October 2022 Year in Review

Mitchell Mayor J.D. England announced his intent to step down as mayor effective, Friday, October 28, 2022. The body of a child found stuffed in a suitcase in Washington County was identified in October 2022 as Cairo Jordan from Atlanta, Georgia, and the Orleans, Indiana bison was restored. Mitchell Mayor...
MITCHELL, IN
Centerstone job placement partnership with Public Works

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Department of Public Works Director Adam Wason continue the discussion about the City’s employment placement initiative with Centerstone. After the successful launch in 2017 with Parks and Recreation, the program was expanded into Public Works with a focus on the Brighten...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Brawl leads to arrest of Bedford man

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, December 27 after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic fight at 10:47 p.m. at 1150 Butterfly Lane. While deputies were en route they were informed a gun may be involved. An Indiana...
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: December 30, 2022

3:44 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Mitchell Road and 25th Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Q Street. 5:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. 5:26 a.m. Alarm sounding at Subway on 16th Street. It was a...
BEDFORD, IN
Woman arrested after three juveniles were caught consuming alcoholic beverages

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. According to a probable cause affidavit, on December 16th at 11:57 p.m., Bedford Police officers were called to 1707 24th Street to assist Lawrence County Probation in reference to three juveniles consuming alcoholic beverages in the home.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Lucy Pearl Mitchell

Lucy Pearl Mitchell, 101, of Oolitic, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born May 19, 1921, in Knoxtown, KY, she was the daughter of William and Ollie (Cobb) Perry. She married Ralph E. Mitchell on September 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 1998. She was of the Pentecostal Faith.
OOLITIC, IN
Arrest made when Bedford man enters apartment uninvited

BEDFORD – On Christmas Day at 3:11 p.m., Bedford Police officers responded to 2621 Industrial Park Drive after a report that 35-year-old Christopher Fleetwood would not stop beating on the door of a woman’s apartment. Bedford Police Officers have responded to this address for the same type of...
BEDFORD, IN
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville

JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Man arrested after admitting to Troopers the meth was his

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement served a search warrant on Thursday, December 22 at a home at 276 Rawlins Mill Road. Troopers arrested 52-year-old Byron Ira on a charge of possession of meth. The search warrant was in reference to Ira’s...
BEDFORD, IN
Preteen runs away and faces criminal charges after having violent meltdowns

BEDFORD – A preteen faces criminal charges following two incidents on Tuesday, December 27th. The first incident happened at 2:10 p.m. when his mother had taken him to the Lawrence County Health Department on Mitchell Road to get the required school immunizations. The 12-year-old male had a “meltdown” in the office when he learned he was getting shots and left the building without permission. His mother requested that he be charged with being a runway.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Obituary: William “Bill” Charles Crane

William “Bill” Charles Crane, 88, of Bedford, passed away on December 29, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born on September 5, 1934, he was the son of Audrey and Hazel (Hughes) Crane. He married Dolores Cobb on June 7, 1953, and she preceded him in death on December 23, 2020.
BEDFORD, IN
Bluejackets go 1-2, continue to improve at Clay City Classic tournament

Mitchell High School travelled to Clay City for three consecutive days over the week to take part in the Clay City Classic tournament. The three games contained many ups-and-downs for Mitchell, who finished the event having picked up one win in the consolation bracket. More importantly, the team showed constant...
MITCHELL, IN

