Parents 'clearly' know more about missing 11-year-old, police say

Missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari's parents "clearly" know more than they've told investigators, local police said on Tuesday. The Cornelius Police Department offered an update into the steps it's taken -- with the help of the FBI and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation -- in the 12 days since Cojocari was reported missing.
CORNELIUS, NC

