mynewsla.com
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through...
mynewsla.com
Grand Park New Year’s Eve Celebration Returns After Two Years of Cancellations
What organizers bill as the West Coast’s largest free New Year’s Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019 Saturday night, with rain in the forecast. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park’s NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles’ favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Critically Injured in Rollover Crash in Granada Hills
A motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills Saturday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the southbound freeway at 9:49 a.m., where one of the vehicles rolled over and a victim required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home
Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in Jurupa Valley Vehicle Crash
Twelve people were injured in a crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. Seven people suffered minor injuries and five had moderate injuries. Sierra Avenue was closed at Armstrong Road.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
mynewsla.com
Man Ordered to Stand Trial in Fire That Damaged San Gabriel Mission
A man was ordered Friday to stand trial on arson and burglary charges stemming from a four-alarm fire that caused extensive damage to the historic San Gabriel Mission nearly 2 1/2 years ago. Superior Court Judge Craig Richman found sufficient evidence to require John David Corey, 59, to stand trial...
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
The man accused of shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is dead Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement officers and a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, leading to a freeway closure. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in...
mynewsla.com
Man In Serious Condition After Rolling Vehicle Off Cliff
A 37-year-old man rolled an off-road vehicle approximately 300 feet down a hillside in the area of Lake View Terrace Thursday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call was received around 2:25 p.m. near Rattlesnake Trail west. LAFD Air Ops lowered a paramedic to assess the man, who...
mynewsla.com
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
Eight people were hospitalized, including a child and two others in critical condition, as a result of a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
mynewsla.com
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in LA County as Ferrer Urges Precautions
Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with 1,269 additional virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday’s daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from Wednesday, while hospitalizations increased by 74 day over...
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Inglewood, a convenience store in San Bernardino and a drug store in Chula Vista, and are each worth $13,615 the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver, Struck by Two More Vehicles
A pedestrian was killed in Long Beach Saturday evening when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle before being hit by two more vehicles. The collision occurred about 6:45 p.m. at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, according to Long Beach police. The male pedestrian was crossing Pacific outside of a...
mynewsla.com
92-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Rosemead
A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday. Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray...
