There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a liquor store in Inglewood, a convenience store in San Bernardino and a drug store in Chula Vista, and are each worth $13,615 the California Lottery announced.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO