Palm Springs, CA

KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Southwest cancels all flights out of Southern California until New Year's Eve

Probably not the news anyone wants to hear. Not any time but especially, not during the holidays. Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, Texas has canceled all its flights out of Southern California up to December 31st, 2022. This follows increasingly delayed or canceled flights for the last week. It wasn’t clear if arriving flights were impacted.
a-z-animals.com

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs

These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning.  The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
Voice of OC

ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California

Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tourine

California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide

If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Footwear News

California Lawmakers Introduce Latest Bill to Combat Retail Crime

After years of persistent smash-and-grab thefts plaguing retailers, some California lawmakers are aiming to further protect businesses in their state through new legislation. California’s 66th District Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced a new bill earlier this month that will amend the state’s current Proposition 47 law, which was approved by electors on Nov. 4, 2014. Currently, Proposition 47 requires shoplifting, defined as “entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny” if the value of the property taken is under $950, to be punished as a misdemeanor. Under existing law, entering a commercial establishment with the intent to take property over $950...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More

Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
mynewsla.com

Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through...
LANCASTER, CA

