Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Father drives 1,100 miles from SoCal to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Southern California father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
KCRA.com
Travel woes reignite debate on California bullet train
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This week, as hundreds of flights between California cities were canceled, flight prices surged and travelers were left stranded, the California High-Speed Rail Authority saw an opening. The authority said in a tweet on Wednesday that Californians need an efficient travel alternative and that the high-speed...
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Southwest cancels all flights out of Southern California until New Year's Eve
Probably not the news anyone wants to hear. Not any time but especially, not during the holidays. Southwest Airlines, headquartered in Dallas, Texas has canceled all its flights out of Southern California up to December 31st, 2022. This follows increasingly delayed or canceled flights for the last week. It wasn’t clear if arriving flights were impacted.
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Phys.org
Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain
After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
ontañez: The Future of Urban Planning and Climate Resilience in Southern California
Resilience is the ability to withstand uncertainty, recover rapidly from disruptions, and prepare for and adapt to changing conditions. As Southern Californians, we have two key questions before us: How can we improve the region’s climate resiliency? And, what tools do we have to plan for a more resilient future? In short, our resiliency could be vastly improved with comprehensive planning that is informed by data and risk assessment–and is properly planned for and mitigated.
KTNV
Traffic backed up for several miles near Nevada-California state line, RTC reports
(KTNV) — The RTC of Southern Nevada is reporting that traffic is backed up for several miles near the Nevada-California state line on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers traveling in the southbound lanes of I-15, headed toward California, are experiencing heavy delays. This is the second time I-15 South has had...
California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide
If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Bakersfield Channel
Governor Gavin Newsom continues attack on 'Big Oil'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his assault on "Big Oil" by releasing another statement about high prices. He claims Big Oil is lying to the public about the price gouging penalty that went into effect earlier this year. The penalty aimed to make it unlawful for companies to charge excessive prices at gas stations, making it punishable by a civil penalty.
8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
California is one of the states in the U.S. where dreams really do come true. From the majestic sceneries up and down the coastline to the variety of fresh foods and the industries of Silicon Valley...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
California Lawmakers Introduce Latest Bill to Combat Retail Crime
After years of persistent smash-and-grab thefts plaguing retailers, some California lawmakers are aiming to further protect businesses in their state through new legislation. California’s 66th District Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi introduced a new bill earlier this month that will amend the state’s current Proposition 47 law, which was approved by electors on Nov. 4, 2014. Currently, Proposition 47 requires shoplifting, defined as “entering a commercial establishment with the intent to commit larceny” if the value of the property taken is under $950, to be punished as a misdemeanor. Under existing law, entering a commercial establishment with the intent to take property over $950...
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
mynewsla.com
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through...
Comments / 0