2urbangirls.com
Amber Alert issued for child abducted from Long Beach home
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother, and took the boy.
NBC Los Angeles
Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County
A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
HeySoCal
Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier
Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier. Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department. Cotter is white, 5...
mynewsla.com
92-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Rosemead
A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday. Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Motorist Critically Injured in Rollover Crash in Granada Hills
A motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills Saturday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the southbound freeway at 9:49 a.m., where one of the vehicles rolled over and a victim required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Missing Teen Last Seen in Lancaster Reported Missing
A 16-year old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing Thursday. Sean Orellana Garcia was last seen at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 44400 block of 10th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Garcia is Latino, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting leaves woman dead near Cerritos
ARTESIA, Calif. – A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where they found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Severe Traffic Collision Involves Off Duty Police Officer
Downtown Los Angeles, CA: An off duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was involved in a severe traffic collision with a possible DUI driver early Saturday morning.… Read more "Severe Traffic Collision Involves Off Duty Police Officer"
mynewsla.com
Twelve People Injured in 5-Vehicle Crash in Jurupa Valley
Twelve people were injured in a five-vehicle crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. There were a total of 15 occupants in the five vehicles involved, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. At least seven people were taken to a hospital “with various degrees of injuries,” Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said.
mynewsla.com
Key News Network
3 Trapped in Vehicle Rollover Crash at Freeway Exit
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped when their vehicle crashed and overturned exiting the 10 Freeway early Friday morning, Dec.30, in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers, Baldwin Park Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department all responded to...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
2urbangirls.com
Elderly couple zip-tied for hours as home-invasion robbers ransack San Marino home: Police
An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night. Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained […]
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
Authorities search for teen who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a critically missing teenager who disappeared in Lancaster Wednesday night. Sean D. Orellana Garcia, 16, was last spotted on the 44400 block of 10th Street West around 9:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing […]
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 37 Felony Arrests
December 31, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported between December 17, 2022, and December 30, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
