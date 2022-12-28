Multi-vehicle crash on George Washington Bridge injures 5, causes traffic delays

Five people were injured in an early morning crash on the George Washington Bridge.

Two vehicles and a tanker collided on the NY side at around 12:15 a.m. The crash backed up the inbound upper level of the bridge.

The force of the collision pushed the two cars into the pedestrian walkway. One car was overturned and one was left hanging.

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The initial investigation closed the inbound upper level for the morning commute, with traffic forced to get by in one lane.

Delays were at around 75 minutes Wednesday morning. Cars and buses can use the lower level. Trucks should seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

