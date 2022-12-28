Read full article on original website
Related
Dog The Bounty Hunter costar David Robinson's autopsy reveals that he died from heart disease
The late Dog's Most Wanted star David Robinson's cause of death has been released after his wife shared the results of an autopsy. She previously denied rumors of a heart attack.
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Here's Your First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Netflix Prequel
Lady Danbury may not have a crown, but she has always been royalty. That especially rings true in our first look at young Agatha Danbury (played by newcomer Arsema Thomas) in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. See her looking as regal as ever in the above photo. (Note: Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton.) Queen Charlotte centers on the titular character’s rise to prominence and power, telling the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters...
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given, but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special
What a way to kick off the new year… Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a rousing performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” during Miley’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve special tonight live from Miami, Florida. Dolly is of course gearing up to release a rock album, Rock Star, next year, so it seems likely this one might be included on the tracklist too, along with other classics like “Free Bird,” “Satisfaction,” and “Purple Rain,” just to name […] The post Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0