TVLine

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Here's Your First Look at Young Lady Danbury in Netflix Prequel

Lady Danbury may not have a crown, but she has always been royalty. That especially rings true in our first look at young Agatha Danbury (played by newcomer Arsema Thomas) in the Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. See her looking as regal as ever in the above photo. (Note: Adjoa Andoh portrays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton.) Queen Charlotte centers on the titular character’s rise to prominence and power, telling the story of how the young queen’s marriage to King George “sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters...
Variety

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given, but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special

What a way to kick off the new year… Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus teamed up for a rousing performance of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” during Miley’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve special tonight live from Miami, Florida. Dolly is of course gearing up to release a rock album, Rock Star, next year, so it seems likely this one might be included on the tracklist too, along with other classics like “Free Bird,” “Satisfaction,” and “Purple Rain,” just to name […] The post Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Team Up For Rousing Duet Of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” During New Year’s Eve Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
