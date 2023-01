The Portland Winterhawks win their 7th straight game, and it’s arguably their best win of the streak. Either this one or the Prince George game that started the streak--the only argument against this one is that Everett is not in very good shape right now. Portland was in control except for a stretch late in the 2nd and early in the 3rd where they got in penalty trouble, but they were going to have to fall quite a bit more to get seriously challenged. It did take two shorthanded goals to put the difference in play on the scoreboard.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO