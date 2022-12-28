Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Status Update vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors will likely not have Andrew Wiggins vs. the Portland Trail Blazers
Poole scores 41, Thompson 31 as Warriors beat Blazers
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove and Draymond Green leads the charge. On Friday night, Green and his supporting cast got it done in crunch time.Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31 and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league's best home record to 16-2.Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning...
Pelicans star Zion Williamson reveals what made CJ McCollum’s 42-point explosion ‘beautiful’
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum during last season’s trade deadline to bolster the young core led by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. And since acquiring McCollum, the Pelicans have improved considerably. On Friday night, McCollum proved that he’s worth his weight in gold after leading the Pelicans to a rousing 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers despite the absences of Ingram and Herb Jones.
Warriors Updated Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have added James Wiseman to their injury report for Friday's game.
NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid, Sixers being blitzed by Pelicans
Following an 8-game winning streak, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two in a row following a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Sixers had 19 turnovers which led to 30 Pelicans points and they allowed CJ McCollum to drill a career-high and New Orleans franchise record 11 triples.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win
LA looks to make it two straight on the road Monday.
FOX Sports
Memphis hosts New Orleans after McCollum's 42-point showing
New Orleans Pelicans (23-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-13, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Memphis Grizzlies after CJ McCollum scored 42 points in the Pelicans' 127-116 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
FOX Sports
McCollum makes 11 3s, scores 42, Pelicans beat 76ers 127-116
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 42 points, making a career-high 11 3-pointers, and Zion Williamson added 36 to power the New Orleans Pelicans to a 127-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. McCollum nailed 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in a 42-second span of the...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
NBA
A Pair Of 18 Win Teams Clash In The Bay As The Trail Blazers Face The Warriors To Close Out 2022
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (18-16) at GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS (18-18) Dec. 30, 2022 — Chase Center — 7:00 pm PST. Portland and Golden State will meet four times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring on Dec. 30 on the road. LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Yardbarker
Blazers hope Damian Lillard puts on homecoming show vs. Warriors
The NBA's best home team will encounter one of its winningest road clubs Friday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. This edition of the twice-a-year Damian Lillard homecoming occurs as his Trail Blazers have lost some of their road magic. Portland has lost three in a row on the road, but at 10-10 remains one of only three teams in the NBA with double-digit road wins through Thursday.
NBC Sports
Wiggins 'doubtful' to make Warriors return vs. Blazers
The Warriors operated without All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins in their last 12 games. That streak most likely will reach 13. Wiggins -- who was cleared to return after missing 10 games with a right adductor strain, only to sit out two more games with an illness -- isn't expected to play Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0