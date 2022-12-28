ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 38

B I L L
3d ago

Hardesty is right. She did not put Portland on the path to ruin by herself. She had lots of help. Brown (now Kotek), Schmidt, and Wheeler all had a hand in it. Only one of four is gone. There will be little change.

Reply
52
Jillie cat
3d ago

We are holding accountability to what happened to our beautiful city and our safety with what was a great police force. That is why you are gone. You proved to be as ugly and dark inside as you are outside. Clearly you're just too arrogant to have learned any lessons yourself. Now just go away!!!

Reply(2)
38
Riblet
3d ago

i am so sick of this woman and others that claim portland is a god forsaken racist place when in reality all the public want is that there is law and order to stop crimes committed against law abiding citizens and that crimes are prosecuted. she failed in every sense to stop crimes and actively aided criminals in reoffending by supporting calls to defund the police, release criminals, or to not charge criminals - all in the name of fighting racism. portland did not have a race issue before she got here and these sweet people do not have a race issue now. Jo ann and blm activists and antifa are stoking the flames of division by calling people racist and bigoted because they dont want to give up their hard earned resources to those that would harmn, harrass, and kill them. its sick and rude and ultimately not portland. im glad shes on her way out. i hope they also took her self aggrandizing portrait out of the portland art museum too.

Reply
26
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orartswatch.org

Memorial: Those we lost in 2022

The year 2022 left some gaping holes in Oregon’s arts and cultural circles, with many deaths of important artists and other cultural figures. In the music world, composer Tomáš Svoboda, jazz and world music artist David Ornette Cherry, conductor Travis Hatton, university teacher Mary Hill Kogen, and guitarist Turtle VanDemarr died.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale

Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler wants to declare a state of emergency on homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Mayor Ted Wheeler has a wish list going into next year for Oregon’s incoming Governor, Tina Kotek. The top priority is addressing the homeless crisis plaguing Portland. Wheeler is asking Kotek to declare a state of emergency when it comes to homelessness. Part of that plan would open up access to emergency management and disaster resources to get homeless people off the streets, and allow access to purchase supplies from Fema-subsidized disaster supplies list, which could benefit a number of Oregon cities to combat homelessness. One aspect of this would be to designate the homeless to three large tent encampments, which would include bringing in the National Guard to help set them up.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Capital gains tax to provide legal defense for tenants in eviction court qualifies for May ballot

Multnomah County voters will decide in May whether to approve a capital gains tax in order to provide legal representation to tenants facing eviction. Tim Scott, director of elections for Multnomah County, announced in a Dec. 22 email to the county’s board of commissioners that backers of the initiative had turned in enough valid signatures to get the measure on the ballot. Backers needed 22,686 valid signatures to qualify the measure for the May 16, 2023 ballot. They turned in 24,216 in November, Scott wrote.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Trimet Revelers Ride Free on NYE, Doge Owner Says Dog Health Has Improved, and Slow Internet for the Poor Is Real

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! The time has...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Brown Girl Rise Makes a Safe Space for BIPOC Youth

Every month, a group of Black and brown girls and nonbinary youth spend an afternoon at the roller rink, sometimes at Oaks Amusement Park, or perhaps out at Gateway Park. But they aren’t just skating. They are also organizing around social justice issues, including period poverty, Indigenous sovereignty, transgender rights, and habitat loss.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas

Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Popular vote should replace electoral college

The proposals to preserve democracy suggested by the Jan. 6 committee are welcome and should be adopted. But they don’t fix one great fault in our system — the electoral college. Its operation allows those who lose the popular vote to still win the election. We installed the loser by 537,179 in 2000, and the popular vote loser by 2,868,686 in 2016. The growth of deep blue metro areas increases the odds that such results will occur in the future. Constitutional change is needed if we are serious about preserving democracy.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Oregon Man Arrested for Equipment Thefts in Vancouver, Portland

A Sisters, Ore., man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a series of construction site and heavy equipment thefts around the Vancouver and Portland areas. Paul Weston, 46, was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail in Oregon on suspicion of one count of first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, seven counts of trafficking in vehicles with destroyed or altered identification numbers, four counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of unlawful possession of fentanyl.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy