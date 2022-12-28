Hardesty is right. She did not put Portland on the path to ruin by herself. She had lots of help. Brown (now Kotek), Schmidt, and Wheeler all had a hand in it. Only one of four is gone. There will be little change.
We are holding accountability to what happened to our beautiful city and our safety with what was a great police force. That is why you are gone. You proved to be as ugly and dark inside as you are outside. Clearly you're just too arrogant to have learned any lessons yourself. Now just go away!!!
i am so sick of this woman and others that claim portland is a god forsaken racist place when in reality all the public want is that there is law and order to stop crimes committed against law abiding citizens and that crimes are prosecuted. she failed in every sense to stop crimes and actively aided criminals in reoffending by supporting calls to defund the police, release criminals, or to not charge criminals - all in the name of fighting racism. portland did not have a race issue before she got here and these sweet people do not have a race issue now. Jo ann and blm activists and antifa are stoking the flames of division by calling people racist and bigoted because they dont want to give up their hard earned resources to those that would harmn, harrass, and kill them. its sick and rude and ultimately not portland. im glad shes on her way out. i hope they also took her self aggrandizing portrait out of the portland art museum too.
