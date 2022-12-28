Read full article on original website
Auto vs. ped accident on Turner Turnpike near Wellston leave one person dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm they are working a possible fatal accident on the Turner Turnpike.
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
NW OKC shooting leaves one man shot in both legs, suspect in custody
Oklahoma City Police say one person has been shot and the suspect is in custody following a shooting at 2420 NW 23rd Street and Villa.
KOCO
Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
KOCO
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
KOCO
Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
‘They were in bad shape’: Double shooting aftermath unfolds in Braum’s parking lot
A man has been arrested in Friday morning’s double shooting in Northeast Oklahoma City that sent two men to the hospital.
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
News On 6
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
Fire Crews Battle 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In NW OKC
Fire crews responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire overnight in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City firefighters said the call came in just after 2 a.m. Saturday when someone noticed smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and North Meridian Avenue. There were no injuries reported...
1 dead in fatal auto-pedestrian collision in NW OKC
Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a deadly scene near Highland Park Blvd. and Pawnee Drive in NW OKC.
okcfox.com
El Reno police asks public for help identifying truck involved in hit-and-run
EL RENO, Okla. (KOKH) — El Reno police are asking the public for their help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on Dec. 13 around 6:30 p.m. at Elm and Choctaw, this white pickup truck was involved in an accident and did not stop. If...
KOCO
WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
KTUL
Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9
TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
‘The children were deprived’; Norman woman charged with child neglect
Court records filed in Cleveland County District Court this week reveal that a Norman woman has been charged with Child Neglect and Harboring a Fugitive.
