Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Man arrested twice after leading officers on pursuit in Spencer, escaping custody at OKC hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was arrested twice after leading law enforcement on a pursuit and later escaping custody Thursday in central Oklahoma. Oklahoma City police tracked down a suspect who Spencer police arrested earlier in the day following a high-speed pursuit that ended near Northeast 50th Street and Douglas Boulevard. He was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he escaped custody and was briefly on the run.
KOCO

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run at construction site in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a hit-and-run Wednesday evening at a construction site in the Chisholm Creek area of Oklahoma City. Police said they responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of a hit-and-run at a construction site near Highland Park Boulevard and Pawnee Drive. Authorities told KOCO 5 that they learned that a driver hit and killed someone inside the construction area and took off.
KOCO

Driver in deadly hit-and-run Wednesday turns himself in

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man turned himself in following a deadly hit-and-run incident Wednesday at an Oklahoma City construction site. Oklahoma City police searched for the driver overnight into Thursday before he eventually walked into a police station. After viewing the surveillance video at the construction site and interviewing the driver, police said they believed this was an accident.
News On 6

Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City

A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
KOCO

WATCH: Police chase, wrangle pig that got loose in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Police were involved in an unusual chase Thursday morning in Moore. The police department received a report that a pig was blocking the road on Broadway. Body camera video shows multiple officers and Moore Animal Control trying to corner and chase the pig before eventually wrangling it.
KTUL

Two killed in wreck on Christmas Eve after running stop sign on Highway 9

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KOKH) — Two people were killed in a car crash near Tecumseh, Oklahoma on Christmas Eve, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP says on Christmas Eve around 10:20 p.m. on Oklahoma State Highway 9, James Smith, 68, was driving southbound in his Ford Ecosport with Elizabeth Smith, 68, riding passenger when they failed to yield at a stop sign. Due to their failure to yield at the stop sign, the Smith's vehicle was hit by an oncoming Chevy Silverado, driven by Keith Upton, 69.
