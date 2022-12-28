An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO