Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials Thursday issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert will be in effect Saturday through...
Garage Fire Spreads to Attic of Riverside Home
Flames spread from the garage of a Riverside house into its attic space Saturday evening before firefighters put them out. The fire was reported at 6:43 p.m. at a house in the 7300 block of Woodland Drive, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion chief Bruce Vanderhorst. Firefighters had the flames...
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in LA County as Ferrer Urges Precautions
Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with 1,269 additional virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday’s daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from Wednesday, while hospitalizations increased by 74 day over...
Break Room Structure Damaged in Disneyland Blaze
Authorities Friday were investigating the cause of a small blaze at Disneyland this week. The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a 12-by-12-foot structure next to the New Orleans train station that is primarily used as a break room, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher. The blaze...
Twelve People Injured in Jurupa Valley Vehicle Crash
Twelve people were injured in a crash in Jurupa Valley Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Armstrong Road. Seven people suffered minor injuries and five had moderate injuries. Sierra Avenue was closed at Armstrong Road.
Motorist Critically Injured in Rollover Crash in Granada Hills
A motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Golden State (5) Freeway in Granada Hills Saturday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the southbound freeway at 9:49 a.m., where one of the vehicles rolled over and a victim required extrication, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
Eight people were hospitalized, including a child and two others in critical condition, as a result of a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department.
Man In Serious Condition After Rolling Vehicle Off Cliff
A 37-year-old man rolled an off-road vehicle approximately 300 feet down a hillside in the area of Lake View Terrace Thursday. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the call was received around 2:25 p.m. near Rattlesnake Trail west. LAFD Air Ops lowered a paramedic to assess the man, who...
Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
CHP Officers Conducting Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Riverside County and around the state is underway Saturday and will continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol initiated its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m. Friday, when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
The man accused of shooting a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy is dead Friday after a confrontation with law enforcement officers and a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, leading to a freeway closure. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop in...
Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
Four Armed Men in Ski Masks Break Into San Marino Home, Zip-Tie Occupants
Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday. The...
Man Killed While Trying to Push Vehicle in Long Beach
A man was killed Saturday evening in Long Beach when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver while pushing a vehicle. The fatal crash occurred just after 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Market Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The man and a woman were...
Man in Long Beach Stabbed; Expected to Survive Injuries
A man in Long Beach suffered non-life threatening injuries to his upper body when he was stabbed from behind by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, authorities said Thursday. Officers dispatched about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of Coronado Avenue located the man suffering from a...
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
92-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Rosemead
A 92-year-old man last seen in Rosemead was reported missing Friday. Chay Phat Vong was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of Ivar Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Vong is Asian, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black and gray...
Corona IDs Banning Man Killed in South Los Angeles
A man shot to death earlier this week in South Los Angeles was identified Friday as a Banning resident. The man shot in a parking lot at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Imperial Highway was 23-year-old Korey Slaughter, according to the coroner’s office. The crime...
