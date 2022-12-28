Read full article on original website
Sergeant Fred Pyles retires from CPD after 30 years of service
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 30 year veteran of the Coldwater Police Department has retired. The Coldwater Police Department honored and thanked Sergeant Fred Pyles upon his retirement this week. Pyles served the people of the City of Coldwater since 1993. Pyles was promoted to Sergeant in 2017 when Jerry Vandenhout retired. Before that, Pyles had been in a supervisory role as a Corporal since 1996.
Coldwater Police announce hiring of two new officers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Police Department has announced the hiring of two new officers. Chase Kreucher and Mohamed Saleh are the newest members of the department. Both are graduates of Coldwater High School. They completed the police academy at Kellogg Community College last week, and will now...
Cardinal wrestlers go 0-4 at McCloughan Duals
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – It was a rough day on the mats for the Coldwater Cardinal wrestling team on Thursday, as they went 0-4 at the Mike McCloughan Classic Dual Tournament at Portage Central High School. Match results:. Otsego 54, Coldwater 22. Rockford 81, Coldwater 0. Caledonia 36, Coldwater...
Coldwater loses heartbreaker against Allendale at Cornerstone Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost its fifth consecutive game in heartbreaking fashion, dropping a 57-56 decision to Allendale in the Green Division consolation game at the Cornerstone High School Holiday Tournament. The Cardinals had a 13-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Falcons took a 26-24...
Investigators have “person of interest” in Sturgis murder
STURGIS, MI (WTVB) — Sturgis Police say they have a person of interest in connection with the shooting death of a man on Thursday evening at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, the shooting victim was identified as 32-year-old...
Coldwater Fire Department responds to a pair of Wednesday fires
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Wednesday turned out to be a busy for the Coldwater Fire Department as they had to respond to a pair of fires. A structure fire was reported in the 500 block of East Chicago Street at about 10:30 p.m.. Crews arrived to find a vacant building fully involved.
Man shot to death at Sturgis motel, police investigating
STURGIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Sturgis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday. It happened around 6:05 p.m. at the Country Hearth Inn on South Centerville Road near Fawn River. According to the Sturgis Department of Public Safety, a...
YEAR IN REVIEW: Union City’s new Senior Center dedicated during September ceremony
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – A building which has stood in Union City since 1851 was formally dedicated on September 24 as the Union City Senior Center. It has taken four years and cost $210,000 to flip the former Putnam Funeral Home building. A video was posted on the village’s Facebook page which show the history of the building as well as its transformation.
2023 brings in new Branch County Commissioner and change in representations
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners will have a new member and different areas of representation with the start of 2023. Alan McClellan defeated two other candidates in the August GOP Primary and then ran unopposed in November. He will represent District Five which consists of the eastern townships of Butler, Quincy, Algansee and California Township.
