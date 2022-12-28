Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Other Celebs Recall Their Favorite Christmas Memory
With the holiday season upon us, some of country music's biggest and brightest stars are looking back at some of their favorite Christmas memories. PopCulture.com has a very merry round-up of special memories courtesy of superstars like Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban as well as up-and-coming names on the country scene.
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Amanda Kloots Shares Scenes from Christmas Celebration with Son Elvis and Family: 'Greatest Gift'
"The greatest gift is spending time with the people you love!" Amanda Kloots wrote on Instagram Amanda Kloots is celebrating Christmas with a very happy little one. On Sunday, The Talk co-host, 40, shared scenes from her holiday with son Elvis Eduardo, 3, as the pair enjoyed the festive day surrounded by family. The Kloots' celebrated the holiday at Montage Palmetto Bluff, a resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, where the fitness instructor noted she and her family last stayed for Christmas in 2019. In an adorable video shared on Instagram, each...
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
Abby De La Rosa spent her first Christmas as a mom of three. On Sunday, the former radio personality, 32, shared photos of their 1-month-old daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, and twin sons, Zion and Zillion, 18 months, taking in some holiday music from a piano played by their dad, Nick Cannon.
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
The singer expressed how "blessed" she was to spend the week with her family Marie Osmond is having some Disney fun with her family in style. On Friday, the singer and actress, 63, shared a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig at Disney World and sported a new hairstyle in the process. "After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!" she wrote in the...
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Celebrate Christmas with Their Twins and 3 Dogs: 'Much Love'
The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband celebrated the holiday with their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, in addition to the family's three dogs Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family went all out for Christmas. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 49, and his husband, 47, celebrated the holiday with a family photo featuring their 12-year-old twins, Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, as well as the brood's three dogs. "Merry Christmas and much love from Ella, David, Gideon, Spike, Papa, Harper and Gidget," Harris...
Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’
Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two! The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus. In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap. In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and...
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed son Bronze, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Sterling Skye is getting into the Christmas spirit! On Monday, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their 21-month-old daughter to meet Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. The Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a snap on Instagram of her and Sterling both sitting on Santa's lap while Patrick crouches and smiles beside them. Brittany looks festive in a green off-the-shoulder gown while her little girl sports a red and...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Kirk Franklin's Estranged Son Calls Out Gospel Singer For Leaving Him Out Of Family Christmas Card Months After Jail Release
Gospel singer Kirk Franklin was not exactly singing Hallelujah when his estranged son accused him on social media of intentionally leaving him off of the family Christmas card following his release from jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. In June, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Kerrion Franklin had been released from behind bars, where he had spent two months after being hit with a plethora of old legal woes. Since his stint in jail, the father and son have had a strained relationship that evidently made its way to the family holiday card. Kerrion called out his father on his Instagram story. The...
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda
The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are back in Aspen, Colorado as they prepare for the holidays. Both Hawn, 77, and longtime partner Russell, 71, were spotted in the ski resort town on Wednesday separately shopping for some final gifts on their list. Russell strolled about with a box in his...
Mariah Carey Shares Sweet Photos from Christmas Eve Sleigh Ride with Twins Moroccan and Monroe
The singer and her 11-year-old twins went for a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" where they snapped photos in the snow with Santa Claus Mariah Carey is embracing the main event of her favorite season. On Sunday, the mom of two, 52, shared scenes from her Christmas Eve on Instagram, where she and twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, enjoyed a "surprise midnight sleigh ride" with Santa Claus. In the sweet photos, Carey smiles while standing next to a black and red sleigh, where her two kids are nestled inside wearing...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." ...
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Pose with Bruce Willis and All His Kids in Rare Family Photo
Bruce Willis is father to five daughters — Tallulah, Scout, and Rumer with ex Demi Moore and Evelyn and Mabel with wife Emma Heming Willis Bruce Willis is surrounded by the love of his blended family this holiday season. On Tuesday, the Die Hard actor, 67, appeared in a Christmas family photo shared by close friend and ex-wife Demi Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned the group shot, which shows Willis posing with Moore and their three daughters — Tallulah, 28, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34 —...
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there!" the actress captioned a photo gallery from her family holiday celebrations Kate Hudson is enjoying her Christmas with the ones she loves most. On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star shared photos from her holiday celebrations with family, including her three kids posing together. Hudson, 43, shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress and Fabletics co-founder's Instagram post also included older brother Oliver...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
