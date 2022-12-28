Read full article on original website
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing
A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Scientology leader David Miscavige can’t be found, lawyers say
Attorneys in Florida say they have tried unsuccessfully to serve Scientology leader David Miscavige with a federal trafficking lawsuit 27 times in the past four months, according to a Tampa Bay Times report.Security guards at 10 Church of Scientology headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, and in California have refused to accept legal documents from process servers and claimed they didn’t know where Mr Miscavige lives or works, the Bay Times notes. Three former Scientologists filed a lawsuit in April alleging they were forced to work for the organisation from the age of 10 until adulthood for little or no...
Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s. The pardons, announced Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged. They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law. He also pardoned three...
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Whitmer grants 22 clemency requests, including 4 pardons
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday granted 22 requests for clemency by people convicted of crimes in Michigan, marking the first pardons issued during her first term in office. Of the 22 granted clemency requests, four were pardons, meaning the convictions have been set aside. The rest received commutations — their sentences were reduced and they are now eligible for parole consideration. ...
Company To Pay $250K After Boss 'Joked' About Shooting Black People: Feds
'What is the best way to see a Black man? At the end of a scope,' a supervisor told a Black employee, according to a federal lawsuit.
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s...
U.S. appeals court upholds Florida high school's transgender bathroom ban
(Reuters) -A sharply divided federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Florida high school’s policy forbidding transgender students from using bathrooms that accord with their chosen identities.
Secretary of State on Paul Whelan’s arrest 4 years later: ‘His detention remains unacceptable’
WASHINGTON -- Wednesday marks four years since Michigan native Paul Whelan, 52, was arrested in Russia on charges of spying, but U.S. officials say they are still working to have the businessman returned home safely. According to the Associated Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement Wednesday acknowledging the anniversary of Whelan’s arrest and the Biden administrations remains committed to securing Whelan’s freedom.
YFN Lucci’s Attorney Says He Will Not be a Witness Against Young Thug in YSL Rico Case
YFN Lucci and his legal representation state he will not be asked to testify in the YSL Rico case. Lucci and Young Thug have a long-standing beef. Lucci’s attorney Drew Findling spoke to TMZ and stated he would not be a part of the YSL Rico case. Findling says Lucci has not been in contact with law enforcement that has any involvement in the current YSL case.
