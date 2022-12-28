Read full article on original website
Related
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
BBC
Salford shooting: Two arrested and thousands of pounds seized
Two men have been arrested and a bag containing "several tens of thousands of pounds of cash" seized after a shooting. The firearms were used at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday in Overdale, Swinton, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. It said one man was taken to hospital with injuries not...
BBC
Three injured as car is crushed under tractor in Coatbridge
Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which left a car crushed underneath the wheels of a tractor. Police said the car's driver had been charged in connection with the incident at about 22:00 on Wednesday on Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge. The three occupants of the car were taken...
BBC
Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water. The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday. Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action. "Two...
BBC
One Million Trees Project aims to double Belfast's tree cover
There are more trees and shrubs in Belfast than there are people, and the One Million Trees project is more than doubling that number. Beginning in 2020, it is a 15-year programme to increase tree cover. It was one of the reasons Belfast was listed as one of the world's...
BBC
Cody Fisher: Two men charged with Birmingham nightclub stabbing murder
Two men have been charged with murder following the stabbing of footballer Cody Fisher at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both from Birmingham, have been remanded in custody, police said. The men, who were also charged with affray, will appear before...
BBC
Police dive team search River Spey for missing man Rodrigo Falcon
Specialists from Police Scotland's dive and marine unit have been brought in to assist with the search for a man missing in Speyside. Rodrigo Falcon, 33, was last seen in Aviemore in the early hours of Sunday 11 December. Police have confirmed that the dive team have been searching a...
BBC
Emma Lovell's brother pays tribute to her after fatal Australian break-in
A British woman killed during a break-in at her home in Australia was "a hero", her brother has said. Emma Lovell, 41, originally from Hasketon, Suffolk, died after confronting intruders at her home in North Lakes, Brisbane, on Boxing Day night, police said. David Angel, who lives near Norwich, said...
BBC
Lampeter: Inquiry into death of Emily Tredwell-Scott, 8, ongoing
Investigations are continuing into the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl. The youngster, who died in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 22 December, has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police as Emily Tredwell-Scott. Police said the Ceredigion coroner had "accepted jurisdiction of the case". Described as a sudden death, it came as health...
BBC
Police say no crime committed after Renfrewshire rape report
Detectives investigating allegations that a woman was raped on a cycle path in Renfrewshire have said no crime was committed. Police Scotland had earlier confirmed officers were trying to trace a man in his 20s. It followed a report that a 41-year-old had been subjected to a serious sex assault...
BBC
Man left with serious facial injuries after attack in Plymouth
A man has been left with serious facial injuries after he was "repeatedly punched" in an unprovoked attack in Plymouth. The victim, who is in his 40s, was attacked by two unknown men while walking home on Trelawney Avenue in the St Budeaux area of the city, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
Comments / 0