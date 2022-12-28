ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Entertainment District/Arizona Coyotes project heads to May vote

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCje3_0jwXj4Xf00

Tempe residents will vote in May on the Tempe Entertainment District project now that petition signatures have been verified for each of three referendum items.

The vote is set for Tuesday, May 16, after the Maricopa County Recorder and Tempe City Clerk gave the OK.

Bluebird Development, the affiliate for the Merulo Group and Arizona Coyotes, collected more than the needed minimum of 2,134 petition signatures for each of three questions to refer the project to the ballot, Tempe officials said Tuesday, Dec. 27.

If voters approve, the 46-acre project would be built with a planned Arizona Coyotes hockey arena, hotels, multi-family residential, retail and more.

The developer will use largely private funding to build the 4-million-square-foot development and, according to the agreement, will pay Tempe $50.3 million for the land.

That includes $40 million in non-refundable cash upfront before environmental remediation of the land, Tempe officials said.

Project details are available at tempe.gov/TempeEntertainmentDistrict.

Pro/con arguments for inclusion in the publicity pamphlet mailed to Tempe voters will be accepted beginning Friday, Jan. 13, and they must be submitted to the Tempe City Clerk by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Details will be posted to tempe.gov/election .

Tempe residents who want to vote on the issue must be registered to do so by Monday, April 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fans flocking to Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale

Police are working to confirm the victims’ ages, but their conditions range from life-threatening to non-life-threatening. Appeals court rules state can enforce new 15-week abortion ban. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. According to the judges’ opinion, a licensed physician who performs an elective abortion in conformity with the most...
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation

(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix

The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Glendale SWAT Situation In Maryvale | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-29-2022 | 9:00 PM LOCATION: 8600 West Holly Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Information limited. Glendale Police SWAT are currently working a barricade situation in the city of Phoenix near 8600 west Holly Street. According to neighbors, the situation has been ongoing since 5:00 PM. Many residents have been unable to enter their homes for several hours due to an extensive perimeter. Phoenix Police are not assisting at this time and Phoenix Fire crews are staging nearby. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
All Cardinals

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley

Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy