Man stabbed customer in Bronx deli on Christmas, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man stole a customer’s wallet inside a Bronx deli on Christmas and stabbed him when he tried to get it back, police said Wednesday.

The victim, 43, was at Zack Deli and Snacks on Westchester Avenue in Soundview at around 6:20 a.m. when the suspect went through his pockets and took the wallet that had $50, according to the NYPD. The two then struggled before the suspect stabbed the man in the left shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released a photo of the perpetrator, who is approximately 20 to 25 years old, 6 feet tall, and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a multi-color hoodie jacket, black jeans, white and orange sneakers, a black winter hat, a black face mask, and carrying a black book bag.

