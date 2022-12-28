Read full article on original website
WCIA
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
Arizona will turn to its fourth different starting quarterback in as many games in Week 17. The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
WCIA
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening. Keep reading to prepare yourself for all three as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023 ... Welcome to...
WCIA
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
WCIA
Cardale Jones Signs With Indoor Football League Team
The former national championship-winning Buckeyes quarterback has a new pro job. As Ohio State prepares to play in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, one of the Buckeyes’ Playoff heroes of yesteryear is keeping his football career alive. Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones was announced as the new quarterback of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League this week.
WCIA
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September. Trey Lance, who began the 2022 campaign as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, underwent a second ankle surgery, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The 22-year-old’s operation was...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
WCIA
Falcons WR Batson Arrested, Accused of Fighting Police After DUI Stop
The fifth-year practice squad receiver ‘is facing multiple charges,’ per an Atlanta police department release. Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department. Batson, 27, is currently a member of Atlanta’s practice squad. According to the police...
WCIA
The 10 Biggest NFL Business Stories of 2022
Our Business of Football expert breaks down the most impactful off-field stories of the last year in the NFL. As we close the book on another year in the business of the NFL, there is, as always, no shortage of topics demanding our attention. Here are my Top 10 Business of Football stories from the world’s more profitable and popular sports league in 2022.
WCIA
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The news is huge for fantasy football players playing in their championship this weekend. The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.
WCIA
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
LeBron James will be traded. Plus, Rory McIlroy will win the Masters, the Giants will get a new quarterback, England will win the Women’s World Cup and much more. Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
WCIA
Jerry Jeudy Claps Back at Media Amid Russell Wilson Reports
The Denver wide receiver weighed in on the criticism surrounding his quarterback. Russell Wilson has been at the center of the Broncos struggles in the 2022 season. After Denver’s 51–14 loss to the Rams on Sunday, the Broncos sit at 4–11 and in need of a new head coach after Nathaniel Hackett was fired after the team’s defeat.
WCIA
Dak Prescott’s ‘TNF’ First Half Causes Anxiety for Fantasy Managers
The Cowboys star drew the ire of fantasy football managers after an uninspiring first half. View the original article to see embedded media. With fantasy football championship season finally here, the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Titans provided some managers with an opportunity to forge a nice lead.
WCIA
NFL Week 17 Player Props to Target
Five players we expect to go over their numbers and cash in this weekend. The best way to kick off the New Year is with a full slate of NFL games! I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to just watch my fantasy team win a title, I want to start off 2023 with a nice payday!
WCIA
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
WCIA
Tom Brady Was Not Actually Dismissive of Hurts at Presser
A video of a press conference answer was cut short, making it look like the Buccaneers’ quarterback was unimpressed by a stat about the Eagles star. Tom Brady owns plenty of real estate in the NFL’s record books thanks to his impressive abilities as a passer, but he is also adept at another skill: the quarterback sneak. Brady, who isn’t known for using his legs otherwise, has been nearly unstoppable on sneaks during his career.
WCIA
Watt Gave Cardinals’ Luketa Signed Jersey After Viral Message
The defensive lineman held up his end of the deal. JJ Watt’s retirement announcement was a surprise to many people, from the public to the Cardinals themselves. The spontaneous decision has led to some wild stories, including one involving rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa. As Watt tells, Luketa tried FaceTiming...
WCIA
NFL, NFLPA Conclude Tagovailoa Concussion Protocol Review
The quarterback is in concussion protocol for the second time this year. After an investigation into Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the NFL and NFLPA agreed that Tagovailoa did not show concussion symptoms during the game vs. the Packers on Sunday. Tagovailoa played the entire game and didn’t go into concussion protocol until Monday, when he reported symptoms to the team.
WCIA
Aiyuk Explains Message for Davante Adams on Derek Carr Post
The wide receiver clarified his Instagram comment. Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders in the offseason in large part because of his Fresno State connection with Derek Carr. Now that Las Vegas has benched Carr, Adams stood by his guy in an Instagram post and in front of the media.
WCIA
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Earlier this week, I covered the best game ever for each of the New Year’s Six bowls—excluding the College Football Playoff. Now it’s time to cover those Playoff games. 5. Ohio State 42, Alabama 35: 2014 Sugar Bowl semifinal. Ezekiel Elliott’s “85 yards through the heart of...
WCIA
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
The Alabama coach is more than pleased with his team’s focus ahead of Saturday’s game. Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue.
