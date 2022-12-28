ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe Entertainment District/Arizona Coyotes project heads to May vote

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCje3_0jwXhPor00

Tempe residents will vote in May on the Tempe Entertainment District project now that petition signatures have been verified for each of three referendum items.

The vote is set for Tuesday, May 16, after the Maricopa County Recorder and Tempe City Clerk gave the OK.

Bluebird Development, the affiliate for the Merulo Group and Arizona Coyotes, collected more than the needed minimum of 2,134 petition signatures for each of three questions to refer the project to the ballot, Tempe officials said Tuesday, Dec. 27.

If voters approve, the 46-acre project would be built with a planned Arizona Coyotes hockey arena, hotels, multi-family residential, retail and more.

The developer will use largely private funding to build the 4-million-square-foot development and, according to the agreement, will pay Tempe $50.3 million for the land.

That includes $40 million in non-refundable cash upfront before environmental remediation of the land, Tempe officials said.

Project details are available at tempe.gov/TempeEntertainmentDistrict.

Pro/con arguments for inclusion in the publicity pamphlet mailed to Tempe voters will be accepted beginning Friday, Jan. 13, and they must be submitted to the Tempe City Clerk by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Details will be posted to tempe.gov/election .

Tempe residents who want to vote on the issue must be registered to do so by Monday, April 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022

These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona rolls past Arizona State in conference opener

No. 18 Arizona defeated Arizona State 84-66, outscoring the Sun Devils 56-28 in the paint, in front of 9,495 fans at McKale Center on Thursday night. “Great win. Whenever you beat your rival, I think it’s really good, and I think we had a great crowd tonight,” Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know how many people were on Christmas break, but to have 10,000 people here at this time on Dec. 29, I think it was really good.”
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big winter storm New Year's Day!

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is on the way!. We're tracking widespread rain, snow, gusty winds and another big dose of cold air on New Year's Day. RADAR: Track rain, winter weather across Arizona here. At this point, it looks like the rain will hold off until after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley

Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
Yahoo!

New Year's weekend in Arizona: Police say no celebratory gunshots

Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 2:30 p.m. Saturday: Authorities remind residents that celebratory gunshots are illegal. With time winding down until new year's celebrations, authorities in Arizona are reminding residents that it is illegal to shoot a gun into the air. Both Phoenix...
ARIZONA STATE
azdesertswarm.com

ASU expert previews the Arizona men's basketball game, makes a prediction

Arizona began Pac-12 play by splitting a pair of game earlier in December, but the real conference schedule begins Saturday when the fifth-ranked Wildcats (12-1, 1-1) visit ASU in the renewal of a rivalry that has leaned toward UA from the outset. To better understand the Sun Devils, we reached...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Buckeye man accused of groping women during massage therapy

New law will allow alcohol while shopping at two Arizona malls. Starting on Jan. 12, businesses at Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace will offer alcohol that can be consumed while shopping. Friends of Benjamin Anderson keep his memory alive as case remains unsolved. Updated: 42 minutes ago. |. Benjamin...
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona's high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year. Meteorologist Mark O’Malley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix says this type of weather in the winter is normal. “When it’s...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?

PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy