Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: LA May Not Make Major Win-Now Trade This Season
The Lakers were completely outplayed in their seventh game (and fifth loss) without Anthony Davis on Wednesday. The Heat beat them up for a 112-98 victory, dropping the Lakers to 14-21 on the season. They're now 1.5 games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th seed in the Western Conference — yes, it's that bad.
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Both Thunder and Hornets Without Key Pieces
Oklahoma City’s long run of home games comes to an end as OKC travels to Charlotte to take on the Hornets. The Thunder enter the game winning four of their last five, with the only loss being a 3-point overtime game against the Pelicans. The OKC injury report isn’t...
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch. Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he...
Centre Daily
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Centre Daily
Bengals’ Defense Brings Underrated Strength Into Matchup Against Buffalo
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen's 6.5 yards per carry.
Centre Daily
The NHL’s Three Biggest Reverse Retro Disappointments
In the Adidas and NHL reverse retro program, teams such as Arizona, Minnesota and Los Angeles have impressed many with their looks (as seen here). But for other teams, one or both of their jerseys left fans wanting more. Here are three of the biggest examples. The Carolina Hurricanes Throw...
Centre Daily
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Centre Daily
Seattle Stretch: Final 2 ‘Must Wins,’ Seahawks Say
As the Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets, they do so with major playoff implications on the line for both teams. No, you didn't read that incorrectly, both the Seahawks and Jets are still in playoff contention. However, the Seahawks have not been playing...
Centre Daily
Giants “Win and In” Still a Decent Bargain on Secondary Ticket Market
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants had a chance to clinch a postseason berth at home in front of their loyal fan base. But this weekend, that’s exactly where the Giants are at. If they take care of business against the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants will kick off the new year on a stellar foot by getting into the postseason for the first time since 2016, this time though as the fifth seed in the seven-team NFC field.
Centre Daily
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Jalen Carter Responds To Potential Questions About His Character
We are nearly 48 hours from kickoff between Ohio State and the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl here in Atlanta, Georgia. With a potential trip to the national title on the line, all of the players from both teams were made available to the media on Thursday. Thus, marking the first time Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter was available for comment following the happenings regarding ESPN's Todd McShay.
