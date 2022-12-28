ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel

The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Incoming state lawmakers look forward to next year’s session

COILUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the second day of 2023, several freshman lawmakers will start their first term at the Ohio statehouse. Of those new lawmakers are Democratic Rep.-elect Rachel Baker and Rep.-elect Nick Santucci, who both have a list of priorities. “Healthcare, increasing access to quality health care, mental health care, looking at infant […]
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

2022 Year in Review: New bills passed by Ohio Lawmakers

Bills passed in 2022 mean big changes coming next year in voting and gun laws. Plus, Ohioans will soon see new state-funded developments in their communities. Ohio lawmakers passed appropriations this year to make way for new job developments like the $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility coming to Central Ohio. In January, Governor Mike DeWine claimed that the Intel agreement amounts to the largest economic development deal in Ohio history.
OHIO STATE
The Cincinnati Post

Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court

Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in the new year, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The current state minimum wage...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

What Ohio legislation didn’t pass?

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. Since we’re at the end of the two-year session of the 134th General Assembly, any proposed legislation that did not pass is now dead. Some of those proposals will be reintroduced next session, but we might never see others again. The two most notable ag-related bills that died include:
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

DeWine taps policy director to head the Ohio EPA

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine didn't look for to find the his new head of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Dewine's policy director, Anne Vogel, is set to replace outgoing Director Laurie A. Stevenson, who has announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne Vogel brings a...
Mount Vernon News

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Explainer: What is, isn’t allowed with distracted driving law

COLUMBUS — A new distracted driving law that passed the Ohio General Assembly and is expected to be signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine puts new limits on what drivers can and can’t do with electronic devices behind the wheel. This comes as a recent Dayton Daily News...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio EPA to fund NW Ohio water infrastructure projects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple water infrastructure projects in northwest Ohio are receiving millions of dollars from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Communities in northwest Ohio are receiving $14.6 million in funding from the Ohio EPA to help improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements. “Drinking...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
OHIO STATE
wsonradio.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy