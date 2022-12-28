Read full article on original website
Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel
The new year could include many different developments in the redistricting arena, but one thing is for sure: new maps have to be on the agenda. But this time around, majority leaders may not have as much trouble getting maps through the current approving authority: The Ohio Supreme Court. With the departure of Chief Justice […] The post Ohio Redistricting: The Sequel appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Incoming state lawmakers look forward to next year’s session
COILUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the second day of 2023, several freshman lawmakers will start their first term at the Ohio statehouse. Of those new lawmakers are Democratic Rep.-elect Rachel Baker and Rep.-elect Nick Santucci, who both have a list of priorities. “Healthcare, increasing access to quality health care, mental health care, looking at infant […]
myfox28columbus.com
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
wosu.org
2022 Year in Review: New bills passed by Ohio Lawmakers
Bills passed in 2022 mean big changes coming next year in voting and gun laws. Plus, Ohioans will soon see new state-funded developments in their communities. Ohio lawmakers passed appropriations this year to make way for new job developments like the $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility coming to Central Ohio. In January, Governor Mike DeWine claimed that the Intel agreement amounts to the largest economic development deal in Ohio history.
Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court
Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
Ohio’s minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1
COLUMBUS — Ohio’s minimum wage is set to increase in the new year, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce. The wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1 to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees. The current state minimum wage...
ocj.com
What Ohio legislation didn’t pass?
By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program. Since we’re at the end of the two-year session of the 134th General Assembly, any proposed legislation that did not pass is now dead. Some of those proposals will be reintroduced next session, but we might never see others again. The two most notable ag-related bills that died include:
wosu.org
DeWine taps policy director to head the Ohio EPA
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine didn't look for to find the his new head of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Dewine's policy director, Anne Vogel, is set to replace outgoing Director Laurie A. Stevenson, who has announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne Vogel brings a...
Mount Vernon News
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
Economists Say Gov. Mike DeWine's Proposed Expansion of Mental Health Services Will Pay for Itself
In spending $85 million, Ohio could reduce poverty
Lima News
Explainer: What is, isn’t allowed with distracted driving law
COLUMBUS — A new distracted driving law that passed the Ohio General Assembly and is expected to be signed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine puts new limits on what drivers can and can’t do with electronic devices behind the wheel. This comes as a recent Dayton Daily News...
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
thegardeningdad.com
13abc.com
Ohio EPA to fund NW Ohio water infrastructure projects
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple water infrastructure projects in northwest Ohio are receiving millions of dollars from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. Communities in northwest Ohio are receiving $14.6 million in funding from the Ohio EPA to help improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and other water quality improvements. “Drinking...
What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
New Ohio fireworks laws in place in time for New Year’s
If you want to ring in the new year with fireworks in Ohio, you can take full advantage of the new laws over the holiday weekend.
Kentucky, Ohio get $1.6B to fix overloaded bridge, add span
Kentucky and Ohio will get more than $1.63 billion in federal grants to help build a new Ohio River bridge near Cincinnati and improve the existing overloaded span there, a heavily used freight route linking the Midwest and the South, officials announced Thursday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio AG files lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the year comes to a close, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a series of consumer protection lawsuits against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans. In total, eight lawsuits have been filed across the state in an effort to hold “bad actors” accountable and protect the hard-earned money of Ohio residents.
Funds awarded to Ohio to build new bridge
Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $1.635 billion to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
wsonradio.com
Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
