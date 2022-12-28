Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at LuLu’s Car Wash on Jackson Road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.