Richmond County, GA

Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at LuLu’s Car Wash on Jackson Road.

