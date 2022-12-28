Two people arrested by RCSO for car wash robbery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The two people wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a car wash robbery have been found and arrested.ALSO ON WJBF: Woman arrested by RCSO for the death of Augusta man struck by vehicle
According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Erin Smith and Joquel Downs were wanted for Robbery By Force in reference to a robbery that happened on Thursday, November 17th at LuLu's Car Wash on Jackson Road.
