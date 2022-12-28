Read full article on original website
Related
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies cleared in 2021 stun-gun death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No officer will be charged in the 2021 death of a man officers used a stun gun on. District Attorney Jared Williams said he reached the decision after a “thorough review of the facts and circumstances” surrounding the stun-gun death of Jermaine Jones Jr.
WRDW-TV
Instructor charged in 4-year-old’s Burke County drowning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant has been issued in the June drowning death of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons. The family of Israel Scott said District Attorney Jared Williams met with them Friday to tell them an arrest warrant would be issued for the instructor of the lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
Fatal collision in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident off US Highway 301. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mazda CXS 9 was traveling north on US Highway 301 with three people inside on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve.
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
Suspect sought in apparent road rage shooting in North Augusta
Investigators are looking for a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that happened near Exit 1 off of Interstate 20, in which shots were reportedly fired.
Burke County swimming instructor charged with involuntary manslaughter by DA’s office
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Burke County swimming instructor. According to District Attorney Jared T. Williams, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been instructed to issue an arrest warrant for Lexie Tenhuisen for the charge of Involuntary Manslaughter. Williams states that after months of dedicated inquiry, investigation, […]
WRDW-TV
‘Sense of relief’: Scott family shares after DA’s announcement
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District attorney Jared Williams says the swimming instructor teaching the lesson where Izzy Scott died, now has a warrant out for her arrest. It’s been six months since the 4-year-old drowned and the first time we are hearing of any criminal charges. We’ve been asking for updates every month from the Scott family to see where this case stands.
wfxg.com
Warrant issued in drowning death of 4-year-old Israel Scott
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Friday that criminal offense occurred in the death of Israel Scott, who was found unresponsive in a pool in Burke County earlier this year. Four-year-old Israel drowned in June. After months of investigation, the DA's office has instructed the GBI...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
WRDW-TV
Missing 74-year-old Richmond Co. man with dementia found
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was asking for your help in locating a missing man. Authorities on Friday canceled an alert for the public to be on the lookout for L. D. Henderson, 74. He was found, according to the sheriff’s office. We previously...
Comments / 0