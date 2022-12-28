ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Year in review medical roundtable

On this week’s program we took a look back at some of the biggest health care headlines from the past year with our 2022 year in review roundtable, plus we took a look at what could be in store next year. Our panelists were:. Dr. Swapna Reddy, a professor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

CSX contributes $100,000 to fight anti-semitism

Jacksonville-based CSX has announced a $100,000 donation to the Together Strong Community Fund to fight anti-Semitism in Northeast Florida. The Together Strong Community Fund was created in November by local insurance executive David Miller after a series of anti-Semitic messages popped up around downtown Jacksonville. Miller committed $1 million to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville files appeal in redistricting fight

The long and winding road to a new map for a handful of Jacksonville City Council districts could go right up to the brink of candidate qualifying as the city urges a federal appeals court to override U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard and put in place boundaries that City Council recently approved.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

St. Johns County may seek easements to rebuild dunes

St. Johns County officials are ready to discuss possible projects to rebuild sand dunes eroded by recent tropical storms. But if FEMA does renourish the sand dunes gouged out by Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, the county needs residents living along the coast in Ponte Vedra, South Ponte Vedra and Vilano Beach to grant easements so the work can be done.

