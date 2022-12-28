ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas

Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos

After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
MIAMI, FL
1053rnb.com

The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen

16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
HOUSTON, TX
Lavinia Thompson

Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder

It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Vibe

Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges

Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sacramento

Shaquille O'Neal buys customers' Christmas Eve meals

Customers of a Houston deli and restaurant got an early Christmas present this year – getting their Christmas Eve meals paid for by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, co-owned by a third-generation Hungarian deli owner, posted about the encounter on Facebook, saying, "You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy's.""Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it!" the post says along with a selfie Shaq took with one of their employees. "He is such a Men[s]ch – he bought everybody's meal in...
NEW YORK STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Gets Into Minor Car Accident, Lets Driver Slide

The Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to provide the news. Although it can be hectic, the holiday season usually puts people in a festive mood and promotes generosity. It certainly seems as though the Christmas spirit got to Boosie Badazz this year. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Variety

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given, but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
ARKANSAS STATE

