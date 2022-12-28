Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Related
TikTok star Boogie B shot killed New Orleans getting caught crossfire while shopping for grandma
Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell, 4, a comedian known for his 'Hood History' series of videos on TikTok and Instagram was shot dead in New Orleans on Friday.
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos
After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast
Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
1053rnb.com
The Salt & Pepper Gang Of Houston Is Teaching Black Boys How To Be Distinguished Gentlemen
16 men in Houston are using their style and manhood to inspire the youth to be distinguished men through mentorship and community service. Founder Mr. Rico Davis describes The Salt and Pepper Gang as a group of distinguished gentlemen that focuses on fashion, health, and being mentors to the youth. Davis shared his history of community service by speaking at colleges, high schools, homeless shelters, and even juvenile detention centers which inspired the creation of the group.
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
This unusual beach mansion mystified the MS Coast. Did Oprah really live there?
Emeril Lagasse used to get mail there all the time, and there was a special room for 12 dogs. But did a celebrity ever call this now-perished mansion home? Here’s the real story.
Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In To Authorities After Z-Ro Presses Charges
Trae Tha Truth turned himself in to Houston authorities on Thursday evening (Dec. 29). The 42-year-old is facing assault charges brought against him by his cousin, Z-Ro, after an August altercation. The scuffle between the Houston rappers reportedly took place after a celebrity basketball game hosted by 50 Cent. Footage shows several men jumping the “Help Me Please” rapper outside of a restaurant while he is curled up in a ball. Trae can be seen trying to hold the men back before ultimately stepping in and making verbal threats alongside his crew.More from VIBE.comTrae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To...
The Best Place To Live In Louisiana
Louisiana is brimming with energy and excitement and calling it your home can be an excellent way to start a fresh new life. Here's the best place to live.
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
REPORTS: LSU student murdered in Belize
A 23-year-old woman from New Orleans who was studying nursing at Louisiana State University was murdered Friday in Belize, according to multiple reports.
Shaquille O'Neal buys customers' Christmas Eve meals
Customers of a Houston deli and restaurant got an early Christmas present this year – getting their Christmas Eve meals paid for by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, co-owned by a third-generation Hungarian deli owner, posted about the encounter on Facebook, saying, "You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy's.""Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it!" the post says along with a selfie Shaq took with one of their employees. "He is such a Men[s]ch – he bought everybody's meal in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Gets Into Minor Car Accident, Lets Driver Slide
The Baton Rouge native took to his Instagram account on Monday (December 26) to provide the news. Although it can be hectic, the holiday season usually puts people in a festive mood and promotes generosity. It certainly seems as though the Christmas spirit got to Boosie Badazz this year. The...
What a year: WWL’s top stories of 2022
Here are the stories that gripped New Orleans’ attention in 2022. From Sean Payton leaving the Saints to a movement to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, it has been a busy year.
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given, but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
What Chicago P.D. Is Trying To Do With Burgess And Upton In 2023, According To Showrunner Gwen Sigan
Chicago P.D. is returning in the new year with a goal for Burgess and Upton.
Comments / 0