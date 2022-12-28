Need2Know: December 28, 2022

"By Marc Levy, Rebecca Boone, and Mike BalsamoAuthorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday.The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people that had not had a murder for five years. Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho's over 11,000 students to leave the city and switch to online classes.Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested early Friday...
Comments / 1