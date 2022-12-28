Read full article on original website
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
Dietitians Weigh In On Panera's Viral Charged Lemonade
Find out if you really need to be concerned about the high caffeine and sugar content in the drink everyone is talking about on TikTok.
Vitamin-Loaded Green Juice Recipe
This vitamin-loaded green juice recipe is a nutritional powerhouse that tastes good, and is a refreshing way to keep your vegetable intake high. According to food blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, drinking green juices is an easy and delicious way to ensure you get the most nutrients possible from different vegetables. With a mix of celery, cucumbers, and kale, this simple juice provides vitamins from some of the best powerhouse vegetables and herbs for juicing.
Suddenly Craving Chocolate? Here's What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You
We’ve all been there: the dreaded 4 p.m. slump. To give yourself some extra energy to get through to dinnertime, you reach for the chocolate bar in your desk drawer or cut yourself an extra slice of chocolate cake at the office party. Or maybe you’re just someone who can’t resist chocolate, no matter what time of day it is.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Dark Chocolate Isn't the Only Food With Heavy Metals. Here's How to Protect Yourself
"There are measurable amounts [of heavy metals] in pretty much all foods."
Can you still eat dark chocolate after study finds harmful heady metal content?
Fans of dark chocolate should make careful to double-check the safety of their preferred brands after a study discovered heavy metals in its ingredients. The bitter treat is more than simply a guilty pleasure for many chocolate lovers. It can be used as a mood booster, an energy booster, a reward at the end of a difficult day, or a well-received holiday gift.
Delish
Panera Customer Discovers That Their Charged Lemonade Has More Caffeine Than 4 Espresso Shots
Caffeine helps many people power through work, late-night study sessions, and much more. But for one TikTok user, discovering just how much caffeine she was consuming in a drink she loves was an absolute shocker. In a recent TikTok video, user @sarahebaus revealed that she typically works out of local.
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Hershey's sued after study found lead and other heavy metals in its dark chocolate
Hershey's misled buyers of its dark chocolate by not disclosing the products contain lead and another potentially harmful chemical, according to a lawsuit filed against the candy maker. Nassau County, New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought dark chocolate products sold by Hershey had it revealed...
iheart.com
5 bBreakfast Choices Linked To Longer Life
Dan Buettner has spent his career studying the “Blue Zones” - the five places in the world where people live the longest. He’s looked at everything from their lifestyles and relationships to their diets to understand what makes them healthy and adds to their longevity. And based on his research, he says most Americans need to rethink what they’re eating for breakfast.
The Best Single Serve Coffee Makers for Caffeine on Demand
Some days there just isn’t time to wait for your coffee to be ready, but who can go without their morning caffeine fix? This is where the single serve coffee maker comes to the rescue — with just the press of a button, you can brew the good stuff straight into your travel mug and hit the road. Besides their convenience, single serve coffee makers guarantee that every cup is ultra-fresh and also make sure that nothing goes to waste. We’ve rounded up the top single serve coffee makers in 2023, taking into account brew quality and any additional handy features.
Dark chocolate may not be the healthier option everyone thinks as high levels of heavy metals and lead are found in popular brands including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s
Exceeding amounts of lead and cadmium were found in most popular chocolate brands sold in the U.S., according to new report
Why You Should Consider Drinking A Protein Shake Before Bed
While most people are used to drinking protein shakes after an intense workout, drinking one right before you hop into bed may not be such a bad idea.
How Much Sleep Do You Actually Need?
Find out how many hours of rest you should aim for, according to sleep experts.
Report: Heavy Metals Found in Dozens of Dark Chocolate Brands
Popular brands of dark chocolate, including Hershey's and Lindt, were discovered to have high levels of lead and cadmium.
MedicalXpress
On Nutrition: More on bone broth
A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. "I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M."
How to Do the Bear Crawl Exercise to Boost Strength and Coordination
The bear crawl is a staple core exercise — and for good reason. Find out all the benefits the move has to offer and how to add it to your fitness routine.
